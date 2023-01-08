Colts’ 2023 opponents officially set

The Indianapolis Colts concluded the 2022 season Sunday with a divisional loss against the Houston Texans, missing out on the playoffs for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

While we will be taking a look at the offseason moving forward, we now know who the Colts will be playing during the 2023 season. The schedule won’t be released until the spring, but we know who the opponents are.

The Colts will play their typical six games in the division, both home and away. They also will play the entire NFC South and AFC North divisions, comprising of eight total games. The three remaining games will come against the third-place teams in the AFC East, AFC West and NFC West.

The outcomes of the afternoon games for the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will be updated when they’re concluded. Whichever team finishes in third place is who the Colts will play.

Here’s a look at the 2023 opponents for the Colts:

HOME: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

HOME: vs. Tennessee Titans

HOME: vs. Houston Texans

HOME: vs. Cleveland Browns

HOME: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

HOME: vs. New Orleans Saints

HOME: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HOME: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

HOME: vs. Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams

*Determined by the outcome of their Week 18 games*

AWAY: at Jacksonville Jaguars

AWAY: at Tennessee Titans

AWAY: at Houston Texans

AWAY: at Cincinnati Bengals

AWAY: at Atlanta Falcons

AWAY: at Baltimore Ravens

AWAY: at Carolina Panthers

AWAY: at New England Patriots

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire