Colts’ 2023 opponents officially set
The Indianapolis Colts concluded the 2022 season Sunday with a divisional loss against the Houston Texans, missing out on the playoffs for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
While we will be taking a look at the offseason moving forward, we now know who the Colts will be playing during the 2023 season. The schedule won’t be released until the spring, but we know who the opponents are.
The Colts will play their typical six games in the division, both home and away. They also will play the entire NFC South and AFC North divisions, comprising of eight total games. The three remaining games will come against the third-place teams in the AFC East, AFC West and NFC West.
The outcomes of the afternoon games for the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will be updated when they’re concluded. Whichever team finishes in third place is who the Colts will play.
Here’s a look at the 2023 opponents for the Colts:
HOME: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
HOME: vs. Tennessee Titans
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
HOME: vs. Houston Texans
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
HOME: vs. Cleveland Browns
AP Photo/David Richard
HOME: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
HOME: vs. New Orleans Saints
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
HOME: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AP Photo/AJ Mast
HOME: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
HOME: vs. Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
*Determined by the outcome of their Week 18 games*
AWAY: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images
AWAY: at Tennessee Titans
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
AWAY: at Houston Texans
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
AWAY: at Cincinnati Bengals
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
AWAY: at Atlanta Falcons
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
AWAY: at Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
AWAY: at Carolina Panthers
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
AWAY: at New England Patriots
Billie Weiss/Getty Images