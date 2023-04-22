Colts’ 2023 NFL draft big board: Wide Receivers

The Indianapolis Colts have a solid starting wide receiver duo, but they still are likely to add some depth and upside to the room during the 2023 NFL draft.

With Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce projected to work on the outside, the Colts brought in Isaiah McKenzie to compete for the slot role. Ashton Dulin also will return as a special teamer and depth player in the room.

The Colts certainly have a type at the wide receiver position. They prefer the bigger, more athletic types even if it means that player is more raw when it comes to the techniques and nuances of route running. Ideally, they leave this draft with a prospect who can compete immediately as a slot receiver and one who can win vertically and/or after the catch.

As we break down the prospects by round, think of the “rounds” as tiers and when I believe the team should begin to consider drafting them.

We also created big boards at the following positions:

Here’s a look at my big board for the wide receiver position as it relates to the Colts in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

The Colts likely won’t consider a wide receiver in the first round even with a trade back, which is even more unlikely. But JSN is my top receiver in this class. He can thrive in a flanker role that splits his time in the slot. He’s a nuanced route runner with elite change-of-direction skills and reliable hands and has a bit of juice after the catch.

Round 2

2. Zay Flowers, Boston College

Flowers would be a really fun fit in Steichen’s offense. He’s undersized, but he’s shifty, explosive and shows nuance as a route runner. The Colts would love his character and work ethic, and he brings the type of speed that can make a difference from the slot.

3. Jordan Addison, USC

I won’t argue with those who have a first-round grade on Addison because that’s probably where he should go but for Indy’s purposes, the earliest they’d consider him is the second round. An extremely nuanced route runner, Addison can thrive in the flanker position. He wins with technique, advanced route running and the ability to win at all three levels. He’s just undersized and didn’t test all that well. But he can be a shorter Keenan Allen type.

4. Quentin Johnston, TCU

Johnston has more size than most in this class, and he’s shown off some impressive jumping ability and YAC in his game. However, he’s still raw as a route runner and plays smaller than a 6-foot-3 wideout. There’s a lot of upside if he can learn to high point with consistency.

5. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Though undersized (a theme in this class), Scott can be a fantastic vertical threat from the slot. He has high-end speed, nuanced route running, explosiveness and solid change-of-direction skills. His lack of size will limit his role, but he would be an explosive addition to the slot for the Colts.

6. Josh Downs, North Carolina

I probably like Downs more than the Colts will. I see a shifty route runner with good speed and a surprisingly strong ability to win at the catch point in contested situations despite his size. He will struggles against press coverage, but he could be a nice addition as a vertical slot option in Steichen’s offense.

Round 3

7. Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Another smaller but shifty slot receiver is Mims. He has the high-end speed to threaten defenses vertically from the slot, and he’ll bring plenty of juice given his elite athleticism. There are still nuances to route running he must overcome, but he’s a solid tracker and has special teams abilities as well.

8. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

I’m lower than the consensus on Hyatt most likely. He probably will go in the first round or late second, but there’s a lot of development that needs to take place as a route runner. He wins with elite straight-line speed and tracking ability, and that can work in the right role, but spending a Round 2 pick on him is a bit too rich for me.

9. Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

There may not be a better fit for the Colts than Mingo. He’s a big, physical slot receiver who is a bully after the catch. Despite being 220 pounds, Mingo posted a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and a 39.5-inch vertical. He won’t win with elite route running or separation, but he does enough to thrive as a big slot option with YAC abilities.

10. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Another bigger wide receiver in this class is Tillman. He might have been ranked higher than Hyatt had injuries not slowed his 2022 season down. He’s more of an X receiver than a big slot considering his explosiveness, length and physicality against press coverage. Development is needed as a route runner, but there’s upside with Tillman.

Round 4

11. Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Another undersized wide receiver, Reed is likely headed toward a slot role, but he flashes nuance as a route runner when approaching the top of his route to create separation. Sudden in and out of his breaks, and he brings a lot of upside with some further development as a route runner and concentration at the catch point.

12. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

A lean and long wideout, Perry flashes some impressive route running for his size, especially when it comes to sinking his hips. His hands are solid at the catch point, and he’s a good tracker on deeper concepts. He could stand to add a bit more to his frame, but he’s an intriguing X receiver on Day 3.

13. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Hutchinson brings good size and footwork to the position. He’s strong at the catch point and can catch the ball away from his body. He doesn’t have a trump-card trait, but he’s solid all around and will contribute in the run game. He didn’t offer much on special teams, but he could turn into a solid depth player.

Round 5

14. Rashee Rice, SMU

I’m not as high on Rice as others. I think there’s a longer development road ahead for him when it comes to winning with consistency. However, he does show the ability to high point the ball with an aggressive mindset so there is some upside. And the Colts will like his character and leadership as well.

15. Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston

Dell might be too small for the Colts to consider before the final rounds on Day 3, but he’s extremely shifty at the line of scrimmage. He often goes untouched against press coverage because his footwork and body control are so sudden and explosive. He could be an intriguing slot player in Steichen’s offense if they can look past the size issues.

16. Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Palmer brings elite track speed as a deep threat and while he’s not the biggest wide receiver in the class, he’s not lacking in size. He’s far from a finished product and will need more development before he enters a bigger role, but he’s a speedy Day 3 pick who can contribute on special teams.

Round 6

18. Puka Nacua, BYU

Nacua is not the fastest or most sudden receiver, but he has really good body control and is slippery after the catch. He was a team captain and will fit perfectly in the locker room even with a special teams role. He’s just limited athletically and when it comes to winning with route running.

19. Parker Washington, Penn State

Washington brings a stocky build closer to that of a running back, and it shows with the ball in his hands. He’s physical after the catch and shows off some intriguing footwork at the line of scrimmage. He’s not afraid to go get the ball, and he fits the mentality the Colts want in their players.

Round 7

20. Andre Iosivas, Princeton

A team captain and Ivy league product, Iosivas is the classic size/speed freak who is still developing as a receiver. He’s explosive and fast, but he’s a long-term project when it comes to the nuances of route running.

