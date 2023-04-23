Colts’ 2023 NFL draft big board: Offensive Tackles

The Indianapolis Colts may have an idea of what their starting offensive tackle duo will look like entering the 2023 NFL draft, but depth and competition are needed in the worst way.

With only Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith as players with experience on the roster, the Colts also have Jordan Murray and Carter O’Donnell rounding out the room. That’s it. We should expect the Colts to add a free agent after the draft, but depth is needed.

It’s a pretty solid draft class for offensive tackles. A lot of them have starting experience and versatility on both sides of the line. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts added two offensive tackle prospects with their nine selections.

As we break down the prospects by round, think of the “rounds” as tiers and when I believe the team should begin to consider drafting them.

We also created big boards at the following positions:

Here’s a look at my big board for the offensive tackles as it relates to the Colts in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1

1. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

He has the size, length and movement skills to be a starting left tackle from the jump. If the Colts trade back from the No. 4 pick, Johnson would likely be in consideration at some point.

2. Broderick Jones, Georgia

With one full year of starting as the Bulldogs left tackle, Jones brings ideal size, length and power for the blindside spot. He has a mauler’s mentality, but the improvements need to come from more reps at the position. He has a solid floor with a very high ceiling.

Round 2

3. Darnell Wright, Tennessee

With four years of starting experience at both right and left tackle, Wright likely will go in the first round. He has a massive frame with a lot of power and the mentality the Colts love in their linemen. He moves well for his size and would compete immediately for a starting role somewhere on the offensive line.

4. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

With two years of starting experience at left tackle, Harrison would compete for the starting role immediately. He has a solid frame with good length and experience in a fast-moving offense. The Colts love to add athletic linemen, and Harrison has upside to be a yearly starter on the blindside.

5. Dawand Jones, Ohio State

A local product and two-year starter for the Buckeyes, Jones is the biggest offensive lineman in this class. At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones is a mauler with 36.5-inch arms. There is development needed in the sense of refined pass protection, but his massive frame gives him an easy floor as a run blocker.

Round 3

6. Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

A three-year starter at right tackle, Saldiveri might be the ideal swing tackle addition in the draft. He has excellent movement skills to go along with a moldable frame and enough length to get by. His hand striking could use some development, but he was a team captain and has the skills to work at both guard and tackle.

Round 4

8. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

A four-year starter at left tackle, Duncan has the size, length and movement skills to compete on the blindside. He’s raw in the sense of pass protection technique, especially when it comes to consistent hand placement. He has the traits to mold on Day 3, but there are questions about his game that may keep him off the board in the first two rounds.

9. Blake Freeland, BYU

A four-year starter at both right and left tackle, Freeland has the height and movement skills the Colts will love. He was a team captain at BYU. He could afford to add some weight to his 6-foot-7 frame, and he needs to consistently use hand placement to his advantage. But he’s certainly intriguing as a developmental swing tackle.

10. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

With starting experience at both right and left tackle, Morris has exceptional length to stay on the edge. There will be some off-field issues to answer for, but he has the athleticism and length to be a project for a team looking for swing tackle depth.

Round 5

11. Braeden Daniels, Utah

Some will have Daniels as a guard, and he has plenty of starting experience there. He also has starrting experience at both tackle spots, which will bode well for his draft stock. He moves well athletically, but he’s also a bit leaner, weighing in at 294 pounds at the combine. He’s known for being a strong leader and a solid run blocker, so he certainly could be on the Colts’ Day 3 radar.

12. Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

A four-year starter at left tackle, Warren will be an older prospect entering the league (24). He brings the type of leadershup the Colts want, and he has plenty of experience as a starter with a strong frame and exceptional length. He can be a solid swing tackle option for the Colts as a Day 3 pick.

13. Asim Richards, North Carolina

With three years of starting experience at left tackle, Richardson has the size and length the Colts will like to see. He’s not the most athletic prospect at the position, but he does have some power to his game. If he can refine his technique and consistency with his hand strikes, there is upside as a swing tackle.

Round 6

14. Warren McClendon, Georgia

A three-year starter at Georgia, McClendon was a team captain during his senior season and was voted First-Team All SEC. He has the length to stay on the edge and brings plenty of power to the run game, but there are concerns about athletic limitations. McClendon also was involved in the tragic car crash that killed his teammate and Georgia staffer back in January.

15. Jordan McFadden, Clemson

A three-year starter at both right and left tackle, McFadden is being projected as a guard by some analysts. It’s likely due to his 6-foot-2 and 303-pound frame, but he offers exceptional length (34 inches). He has the movement skills to compete as a swing tackle or kick inside to guard if that doesn’t work.

