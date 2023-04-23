Colts’ 2023 NFL draft big board: Interior OL

The Indianapolis Colts will have a keen eye on the offensive line prospects during the 2023 NFL draft when the big weekend arrives.

Needing to add some starting competition and depth to the right guard spot, the interior offensive line is one of the biggest needs on the roster for the Colts entering the draft. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they also added some depth to the center position.

This is a pretty good class for the Colts to need interior help. It seems the projected Day 2 prospects is where the value will be while there are some intriguing options on Day 3 as well.

As we break down the prospects by round, think of the “rounds” as tiers and when I believe the team should begin to consider drafting them.

Here’s a look at my big board for the interior offensive line as it relates to the Colts in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1

1. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Though he spent his career at left tackle, short arms may kick Skoronski inside. He can still thrive on the interior, but he’s an excellent technician who understands how to use his feet and hands to create leverage and sustain blocks. His ceiling may be higher at guard, and the only way the Colts would likely consider him is if they traded back from No. 4.

Round 2

2. O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

A three-year starter between Louisville and Florida, Torrence is a physical mauling guard in the game. He brings massive size and powerful hands that latch onto blocks, and he moves well for his size at 330 pounds. He may not add as much as a puller or mover, but he’s a strong fit for the Colts both on the field and with his mentality.

3. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Mauch spent the last three seasons as the starting left tackle for the Bisons. He moves extremely well as a lighter offensive lineman and shows efficient/aggressive strikes with his hands. There are some technical developments that must come, but he’s a fantastic fit for the Colts.

5. Steve Avila, TCU

A powerful and stocky run blocker, Avila would step right in as the starting right guard for Indy. He moves well for his size, and his hand strikes contain a lot of power. He has the positional versatility to work at all three interior spots and would be a starter from Day 1.

6. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

A bit lighter as a center, Schmitz would be the eventual successor to Ryan Kelly. He has strong movement skills, aggressiveness and leadership. He has experience making calls at the line, and he has plenty of experience with 35 starts over the course of his career.

Round 3

7. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

A two-year starter at center for the Badgers, Tippmann is a tall and lengthy center. He moves well for his height and is known to be a strong communicator at the line of scrimmage. He could use some improvement with consistent hand placement, but there’s upside for him to be a solid starter anchoring an offensive line.

8. Luke Wypler, Ohio State

A two-year starting center for the Buckeyes, Wypler has experience making calls at the line, and he brings plus athleticism to the interior. He may need to add some bulk to his frame, but he has good hand placement with efficient strikes. He could thrive in a zone scheme and has upside with some further development.

Round 4

9. Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

A three-year starting right guard for the Crimson Tide, Ekiyor is a stout run blocker who is noted for his low pad level and understanding of leverage. He moves well for his size and could compete for the starting right guard job right away.

10. Chandler Zavala, N.C. State

A two-year starting left guard for the Wolfpack, Zavala has advanced age and an injury history that teams will need to monitor. He has experience working in a zone-blocking scheme and will fit the aggressive mindset the Colts want in their offensive line room. He just may be a year away from being a consistent starter.

11. Tyler Steen, Alabama

A three-year starter at Vanderbilt and one-year starter at Alabama, Steen has worked as a tackle his entire career. However, his short arms will likely move him inside. Steen moves extremely well in short areas for his size, and he’s quick off the line. He could be a swing tackle option, but he also could compete for a starting role at right guard with some development.

Round 5

12. Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Starting most of the last three seasons at UCLA, Gaines has the size, length and elite movement skills to develop into a potential starter. He spent most of his time at right guard during his collegiate career but also has at least one game of experience at every position except left tackle. He’s also known for his high character and intelligence. He’s an older prospect but one of my favorites on Day 3.

13. Anthony Bradford, LSU

Though he’s a two-year starter, Bradford only has 17 starts in his career. There’s a road of development ahead, but he’s a powerful run blocker who moves relatively well for his size. He’s a project with some upside considering his power and aggressive mentality.

14. Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

A three-year starter, Broeker moved from left tackle to left guard for the final season of his college career. He was a team captain and has been lauded for his work ethic. He’s on the lighter side but moves well for his size and brings a competitive spirit that the Colts will appreciate.

Round 6

15. Andrew Vorhees, USC

A five-year starter, Vorhees would be higher on this list had it not been for a torn ACL during the NFL combine. He’s an older prospect and likely will miss his rookie season, but he fits the Colts well in terms of his aggressiveness, powerful run blocking and positional versatility.

