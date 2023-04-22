Colts’ 2023 NFL draft big board: Tight Ends

The Indianapolis Colts will enter the 2023 NFL draft likely looking at positions other than tight end, but it’s a strong class with a lot of value.

With a pretty crowded room led by Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods and Kylen Granson, there will be some competition for the fourth and final spot in the room with Andrew Ogletree and Pharoah Brown. But there’s still a chance the Colts add a Day 3 tight end to develop.

We shouldn’t expect the Colts to use a pick on a tight end before the fourth round. There are some intriguing options on Day 2, but the positional need probably won’t match the value there. Think of the “rounds” as tiers and when I believe the team should begin to consider drafting them.

Here’s a look at my big board for the tight end position as it relates to the Colts in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1

There are tight end prospects worthy of being drafted in the first round as with the running back position, but because the need isn’t there for the Colts, they shouldn’t consider adding to the position until the second round at the earliest. And even then, it would be considered a luxury pick.

Round 2

1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

An extremely well-rounded tight end prospect, Mayer has the ability to be an immediate starting Y tight end from the jump with a long career in sight. He’s not the most explosive or athletic tight end, but he’s efficient with his movements and can be a weapon in the passing game a la Jason Witten or Jack Doyle. The Colts won’t (and shouldn’t) draft him on Day 1, but he’s worthy of a first-round pick.

2. Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Despite being 23 years old and a fifth-year senior, Kincaid is a bonafide stud as a receiving tight end. He’s a bit undersized and won’t be a major asset as a blocker, but that’s not where teams should use him. He’s an excellent pass-catcher with athleticism and YAC ability that could make him a weapon as a move tight end. He’s a first-round prospect, but the Colts shouldn’t consider him then.

3. Darnell Washington, Georgia

Imagine a tight end room with Washington and Jelani Woods—arguably the two most athletic tight ends in NFL history. Washington didn’t produce much as a receiver, but he’s an excellent blocking tight end and has the upside to be an elite receiving option in the red zone. It’s unlikely the Colts draft him in Round 2, but man it would be fun in Shane Steichen’s offense.

Round 3

4. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Kraft is still a project in some respects of his route running and blocking, but he has good size, speed and explosiveness to be an intriguing option in the tight end room.

5. Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Though a bit undersized, LaPorta fits the role as a move tight end and can win with speed, explosiveness and YAC ability. LaPorta has solid body control and athleticism but is still finding his way as a blocker.

Round 4

6. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

An older prospect, Kuntz will be 24 years old before his rookie season starts. At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, he’s a bit leaner, but he has length and explosive athleticism for the position. He’d be an interesting Day 3 pick as a project to develop at the back end of the room.

7. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Schoonmaker has good size and speed for the position, but he doesn’t project as an electric receiver at the next level. He’s a solid route runner and has good body control with the experience of lining up in various formations. He’s a Y tight end considering his solid blocking.

8. Davis Allen, Clemson

Allen will be intriguing for the Colts because he brings high character and was a team captain at one of the biggest programs in the nation. He’s not over athletic and lacks speed, but he’s a good blocker with reliable hands and can contribute on special teams.

9. Brenton Strange, Penn State

The physicality Strange brings to the field is something the Colts will love. He also contributed on special teams and has positional versatility with some H-back experience mixed in. He’s not the biggest or lengthiest tight end, but he’s pretty explosive and has reliable hands.

Round 5

10. Payne Durham, Purdue

We know the Colts have interest in Durham, and there’s a good chance they add him to the tight end room on Day 3 of the draft. He’s not going to win with speed and elite athleticism, but he’s not poor in those areas either. He’s physical, a strong leader and can be a solid blocker as an inline tight end.

11. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

A senior team captain for the Bearcats, Whyle had a nose for the end zone with 15 career touchdowns over the final 36 games of his career. He’s not a burner, but he’s got speed and has upside as a blocker considering his physicality and competitiveness. He’s a project, but there is some upside to his game on Day 3.

Round 6

12. Will Mallory, Miami

Though he’s not as big as the other tight ends in this class, Mallory will win with speed and explosiveness. He’s an athletic move tight end who showed improvement throughout his career as a route runner and receiver. He may not fit as a true Y tight end, but he’s a good leader with YAC abilities as well.

13. Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Willis will appeal to the Colts from a character, physicality and work ethic phase of the game. He was a team captain who went to the Senior Bowl. Willis is one of the better blockers in the class and has the desire to meet defenders with extreme physicality. He’s not a dynamic threat as a receiver, but he can get the job done as a short-area target and in the red zone.

Round 7

14. Cameron Latu, Alabama

Latu is still learning the position after switching from the defensive side of the ball at Alabama. He’s not a major athlete, but he can be a decent safety blanket at the next level. He’s still improving as a blocker and won’t win with size or speed as a receiver.

15. Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Projecting as a functional Y tight end, Whitehart shows the “want to” as a blocker and tested as a solid-not-great athlete at the NFL combine. He’s not going to be a flashy player, but he’ll do the dirty work and contribute on special teams.

