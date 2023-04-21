Colts’ 2023 NFL draft big board: Quarterbacks

Throughout the entire offseason, the talk surrounding the Indianapolis Colts has been what direction they will go in at the quarterback position during the 2023 NFL draft.

In less than a week’s time, we will finally have that answer.

Scouting the quarterback position is the most time-consuming and most difficult position to project going into the NFL. But we do our best with the tape and information we have at our disposal.

We will hit every position leading up into the draft and then compile them all into one massive big board for the weekend

For the Colts’ purposes, we’re going to take a look at the first three rounds of the draft at the quarterback position. Since everyone expects the No. 4 overall pick to be a quarterback, it seems unnecessary to dive much deeper than that. For a more extensive (and probably smarter) big board, be sure to check out Jeff Risdon’s rankings over at Draft Wire.

Without further ado, here are my rankings for the top of quarterback draft class in 2023:

Round 1

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

If Young was two inches taller and 10 pounds heavier, there would be no debate as to who the No. 1 prospect is. Young has elite processing skills, the ability to consistently thrive both in and out of the pocket, and he can layer the ball at all levels of the field. His lean frame is a legitimate concern, and he doesn’t have the strongest arm. However, Young is the best quarterback in the class right now, and he still possesses a high ceiling as long as he stays healthy.

2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Arguably the best pure thrower in this class, Stroud has impeccable ball placement, velocity control and decision-making. He throws with excellent anticipation and would be a great fit for an offense that works in a rhythmic passing game. There are questions about how often he will use his athleticism to create as well as questions about how he performs under pressure. If he’s there at No. 4 overall, though, his resume will be difficult to pass up.

3. Anthony Richardson, Florida

The prospect with the highest upside also comes with a long road of development. Richardson can be an elite dual-threat option. His ceiling is the ideal fit for Shane Steichen’s desire for explosive plays and a vertical passing game. His pocket presence/mobility and processing skills are further along than typical one-year starters, but he needs a lot of reps before he approaches his potential as a passer. Richardson is the type of unicorn that can vault a team into the elite category if that ceiling is reached.

4. Will Levis, Kentucky

A traits-driven prospect, Levis brings arm strength, mobility, toughness and leadership to the quarterback position. He’s best suited for a play-action offense that thrives in middle-of-the-field concepts. He brings a strong work ethic and a command of the huddle. His advanced age (24), affinity for taking sacks and inconsistent accuracy are causes for concern, and his ceiling isn’t as high as the other first-round prospects.

Round 2

5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

A bit of a wild card, Hooker’s projection is all over the place. I’d rather let another team take on his development as a 25-year-old rookie who is likely to miss most of his first season. Hooker has great accuracy and mobility, but his advanced age, lack of progression experience and the gimmicky offense he comes from are legitimate concerns.

Round 3/Day 3

If the Colts do the unlikely thing and pass on a quarterback in the first two rounds, there aren’t any prospects they should consider in the third round. It would be best to add a potential starter at a bigger position of need and then take a quarterback with some upside on Day 3 like Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA or Jaren Hall out of BYU. But we shouldn’t expect this to be the case.

