Colts’ 2023 NFL draft big board: Defensive Tackles

The Indianapolis Colts are just days away from the 2023 NFL draft and while they don’t have a massive need to add to the defensive tackle spots, it’s likely that they will at some point.

Currently holding six selections on Day 3 of the draft, it’s likely that would be when the Colts add to the room if they do. There are some solid prospects before that, but the selection would be considered a luxury unless the Colts have a prospect rated much higher than consensus.

For the best local Indianapolis news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Indianapolis Star.

With DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart leading the way, it’s likely the Colts would focus on adding depth to the room.

As we break down the prospects by round, think of the “rounds” as tiers and when I believe the team should begin to consider drafting them.

We also created big boards at the following positions:

Here’s a look at my big board for the defensive tackles as it relates to the Colts in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia

Talent-wise Carter may be the best prospect in the entire class. He may slip due to an off-field issue that involved street racing and the death of one of his teammates. But he’s an incredible disruptor from the three-technique and likely won’t fall out of the top 10, projecting to be a cornerstone piece of a team’s pass rush.

Round 2

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Though he may go in the first round, the Colts shouldn’t consider him until the second. Bresee has the physical tools to be a high-upside pass rusher from the interior, but injuries derailed his career at Clemson. There’s still upside if the Colts wanted to use a Day 2 pick, but it would be more of a luxury.

3. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Though undersized with short arms, Kancey is extremely explosive and understands how to disrupt the top of the pocket. He gets off the line quickly and plays with a high motor.

Story continues

4. Mazi Smith, Michigan

Smith is a gap-eating, explosive run stopper working from the one-technique. That position isn’t high on the Colts’ list of needs so it would be somewhat of a wasted pick on Day 2. But Smith is talented as a nose tackle and will have a quick impact against the run early in his career with size, length and explosiveness.

5. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Projecting as a three-technique or base defensive end, Adebawore has the size, length and explosiveness to be a high-upside pass rusher on the interior. He does a nice job with his hands and was voted a senior team captain.

Round 3

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

6. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Another talented one-technique defensive tackle, Benton has impressive size and length to work on the interior. He’s a better run defender than pass rusher right now, but he has good athleticism to mold as a solid one-technique with upside. He was a senior team captain for the Badgers in 2022.

7. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Dexter has a bit more development ahead as a pass rusher, but he has intriguing size, length and explosiveness off the line. He can make an impact against the run and has been known for his leadership.

Round 4

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

8. Siaki Ika, Baylor

With impeccable size, Ika is a one-technique/nose tackle through and through. He’s a space eater who would thrive in a two-gap front given his size, power and length. He was a senior team captain.

9. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

With three years of starting experience, Pickens lined up mostly as the one-technique for the Gamecocks. He’s a bit undersized for that role and didn’t offer much as a pass rusher. But he has good size, length and explosiveness if a change to the three-technique is in play.

10. Colby Wooden, Auburn

Profiling as a three-technique or base defensive end, Wooden has the length, explosiveness and short-area quickness to bring some upside as a pass rusher from the interior. He would benefit from a gap-shooting scheme that emphasizes his get-off as he develops as a pass rusher.

Round 5

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

11. Byron Young, Alabama

Young was a four-year starter at Alabama who worked both on the edge and the interior. He may not be the most athletic or explosive pass rusher, but he offers good size and length to develop into a rotational player.

12. Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Profiling more as a run-stopper, Roy is underdeveloped as a pass rusher and may fall into a rotational role at the one-technique or nose tackle positions. He has good size, length and power, but he needs to continue developing his game.

13. Cameron Young, Mississippi State

With two years of starting experience, Young has the size and length to work both at the nose tackle and three-technique positions. He must work with lower pads at the next level, but he shows some promise with a hard punch and high motor.

Round 6

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

14. Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

Martin has impeccable size, length and movement skills to be an intriguing Day 3 project pick for the Colts. He has powerful hands but could use some development refining his technique, especially when it comes to consistent hand placement.

15. Moro Ojomo, Texas

Ojomo has the type of size, length and short-area quickness to target on Day 3. He’s a solid run defender with explosiveness off the line, but he doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher even after four years of starting.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire