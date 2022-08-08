Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 8

In this article:

The Indianapolis Colts continued their work on the field Monday at the Grand Park Sports Campus for the eighth practice of training camp.

With a day off coming Tuesday, the Colts donned the pads once again for the second day in a row and the fourth time since training camp opened.

The preseason opener is less than a week away, and the intensity is building every day at camp.

Here’s a look at the news, notes and highlights from Day 8 of Colts training camp:

Participation report

Looks like these guys might be out today: Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart, DeMichael Harris, Dennis Kelly, D’Vonte Price, Will Redmond, Forrest Rhyne, Jason Spriggs, Armani Watts, Chris Williams Brandon King is back. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 8, 2022

Spriggs and Brooks were both injured Sunday

Jason Spriggs, Curtis Brooks both out today. Brooks got poked in the eye yesterday: Spriggs was in the injury tent for a while but did return — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022

Kicking competition heating up?

Rodrigo Blankenship went 2-of-4 and Jake Verity went 3-of-4 on FGA. RB made 32, 48 and missed 42, 55 JV made 32, 42, 48 and missed 55 — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 8, 2022

Andrew Ogletree working on his connection with QB1

Matt Ryan finds Drew Ogletree in RVA. pic.twitter.com/C9pRD7UcP1 — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 8, 2022

Alec Pierce starting hot

Alec Pierce with a nice grab to get things started today: pic.twitter.com/WPvUTKxY8k — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022

Hines is the first to find paydirt

Story continues

Another big play by Ashton Dulin

Ashton Dulin with a big catch against Dallis Flowers #ForTheShoe Don’t sleep on Dulin, he’s had an incredible camp 📈 pic.twitter.com/sHHPDPD0Tr — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) August 8, 2022

1v1 standouts

One on one standouts… Michael Pittman Jr, Alec Pierce, and rookie Ethan Fernea, who caught the first touchdown in thrilling fashion from Sam Ehlinger. #Colts — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 8, 2022

WR1 and QB1 syncing up

Good start in 7-on-7 for Michael Pittman Jr. Really seems to be getting in sync with Matt Ryan the last couple days. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022

Dezmon Patmon getting in on the fun

Dezmon Patmon and Nick Foles hook up for a deep completion in 7-on-7. Offense off to a much better start today. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022

Matt Ryan's first INT goes to Blackmon

First 11-on-11 pick of camp goes to Blackmon off of Ryan. Looked like Dulin broke off a route to the outside and Ryan thought he’d go to the corner — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022

Facyson making plays in the red zone

BRANDON FACYSON BREAK UP! Facyson hits Alec Pierce on the catch in the endzone and ball pops out. #Colts — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 8, 2022

Red zone highlights

Tough red-zone series for the first-team O. DeForest Buckner tipped a pass, Brandon Facyson knocked a TD catch away from Alex Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. dropped a TD.

Keke Coutee did convert with a one-handed TD in the back of the end zone. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022

Keke Coutee grabs a TD

Batted pass for Buckner, great PBU by Facyson, Pittman Jr. drop and finally a Coutee TD in red zone with Ryan — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022

Another INT for Matt Ryan

Another Matt Ryan INT. 2-minute drill. Michael Pittman and Ryan not on the same page on a deep route. Undrafted corner Dallis Flowers with the interception. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022

Yannick Ngakoue welcoming the rookie

Back to back sacks for Ngakoue against No. 2 offense (Raimann at LT) and then Blackmon does pushups for dropping a sure pick. Great break on Foles pass over middle — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022

House call for Jonathan Taylor

Taylor over the left side and to the house from 50 yards or so — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022

End of practice

Jake Verity ends practice with a 45-yard FG.

Matt Ryan finishes 11-19 with two INT, three drops and a TD to Keke Coutee. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022

Something to monitor with Parris Campbell

Parris Campbell wasn’t practicing today. Sounds like a tight hamstring. Was dressed to go. A lot of reps for Keke Coutee. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire