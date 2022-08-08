Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 8
The Indianapolis Colts continued their work on the field Monday at the Grand Park Sports Campus for the eighth practice of training camp.
With a day off coming Tuesday, the Colts donned the pads once again for the second day in a row and the fourth time since training camp opened.
The preseason opener is less than a week away, and the intensity is building every day at camp.
Here’s a look at the news, notes and highlights from Day 8 of Colts training camp:
Participation report
Looks like these guys might be out today: Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart, DeMichael Harris, Dennis Kelly, D’Vonte Price, Will Redmond, Forrest Rhyne, Jason Spriggs, Armani Watts, Chris Williams
Brandon King is back.
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 8, 2022
Spriggs and Brooks were both injured Sunday
Jason Spriggs, Curtis Brooks both out today. Brooks got poked in the eye yesterday: Spriggs was in the injury tent for a while but did return
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022
Kicking competition heating up?
Rodrigo Blankenship went 2-of-4 and Jake Verity went 3-of-4 on FGA.
RB made 32, 48 and missed 42, 55
JV made 32, 42, 48 and missed 55
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 8, 2022
Andrew Ogletree working on his connection with QB1
Matt Ryan finds Drew Ogletree in RVA. pic.twitter.com/C9pRD7UcP1
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 8, 2022
Alec Pierce starting hot
Alec Pierce with a nice grab to get things started today: pic.twitter.com/WPvUTKxY8k
— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022
Hines is the first to find paydirt
Matt Ryan’s first TD of today… to Nyheim Hines 🔥 @M_Ryan02 @TheNyNy7 #Colts pic.twitter.com/3wJe5jGivZ
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 8, 2022
Another big play by Ashton Dulin
Ashton Dulin with a big catch against Dallis Flowers #ForTheShoe
Don’t sleep on Dulin, he’s had an incredible camp 📈 pic.twitter.com/sHHPDPD0Tr
— Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) August 8, 2022
1v1 standouts
One on one standouts…
Michael Pittman Jr, Alec Pierce, and rookie Ethan Fernea, who caught the first touchdown in thrilling fashion from Sam Ehlinger. #Colts
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 8, 2022
WR1 and QB1 syncing up
Good start in 7-on-7 for Michael Pittman Jr. Really seems to be getting in sync with Matt Ryan the last couple days. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022
Dezmon Patmon getting in on the fun
Dezmon Patmon and Nick Foles hook up for a deep completion in 7-on-7. Offense off to a much better start today. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022
Matt Ryan's first INT goes to Blackmon
First 11-on-11 pick of camp goes to Blackmon off of Ryan. Looked like Dulin broke off a route to the outside and Ryan thought he’d go to the corner
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022
Facyson making plays in the red zone
BRANDON FACYSON BREAK UP! Facyson hits Alec Pierce on the catch in the endzone and ball pops out. #Colts
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 8, 2022
Red zone highlights
Tough red-zone series for the first-team O. DeForest Buckner tipped a pass, Brandon Facyson knocked a TD catch away from Alex Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. dropped a TD.
Keke Coutee did convert with a one-handed TD in the back of the end zone. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022
Keke Coutee grabs a TD
Batted pass for Buckner, great PBU by Facyson, Pittman Jr. drop and finally a Coutee TD in red zone with Ryan
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022
Another INT for Matt Ryan
Another Matt Ryan INT.
2-minute drill. Michael Pittman and Ryan not on the same page on a deep route.
Undrafted corner Dallis Flowers with the interception.
— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022
Yannick Ngakoue welcoming the rookie
Back to back sacks for Ngakoue against No. 2 offense (Raimann at LT) and then Blackmon does pushups for dropping a sure pick. Great break on Foles pass over middle
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022
House call for Jonathan Taylor
Taylor over the left side and to the house from 50 yards or so
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 8, 2022
End of practice
Jake Verity ends practice with a 45-yard FG.
Matt Ryan finishes 11-19 with two INT, three drops and a TD to Keke Coutee. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 8, 2022
Something to monitor with Parris Campbell
Parris Campbell wasn’t practicing today. Sounds like a tight hamstring. Was dressed to go.
A lot of reps for Keke Coutee.
— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 8, 2022
