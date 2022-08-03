Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 5

Following their first practice with full pads, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Wednesday for their fifth session of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

It was a steamy afternoon for the Colts, who opted to go with the shells after wearing full pads on Tuesday. Nevertheless, there was work being put in all over the field.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 5 of Colts training camp on Wednesday:

No full pads today

Looks like the Colts are back in shorts and shells today. pic.twitter.com/tLjqa5mjWA — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2022

Forrest Rhyne not practicing

UDFA LB Forrest Rhyne is not practicing — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2022

D'vonte Price, De'Michael Harris also out

D’Vonte Price is not going today, don’t think DeMichael Harris is either. Harris came up slow after a 1-on-1 rep yesterday — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2022

More injury list

So far, the following either aren’t out here yet or aren’t suited up: DeMichael Harris, D’Vonte Price, Forrest Rhyne, Dennis Kelly, Chris Williams — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2022

Shaq Leonard still brings the energy

Shaq Leonard still sideline on the PUP list but all smiles & chopping it up with the new vet Stephon Gilmore. Still no timetable. As Chris Ballard said: “He’s back when he’s back.”#Colts #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/wTsEx2TxCb — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 3, 2022

Jelani Woods getting after it

Some Jelani Woods action to get this steamy Wednesday practice going: pic.twitter.com/UyC3xp1sMO — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 3, 2022

Matt Ryan and Michael Pittman Jr. working on that connection

Matt Ryan to Michael Pittman Jr. in routes vs. air. pic.twitter.com/xHgLTgpM3N — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2022

Julian Blackmon = healthy and thriving

Julian Blackmon looks good to me: pic.twitter.com/uvdzqWgBL1 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 3, 2022

More of Alec Pierce vs Stephon Gilmore

First 1-on-1 of the day is a win for Alec Pierce against Stephon Gilmore. We’ve seen a lot of that matchup the last few days. Rookie initiation, so to speak.#Colts #ForTheShoe — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 3, 2022

Edge rushers getting some pressure

Pass rush showing up a bit early. Yannick Nagkoue’s speed beating Matt Pryor in an 11-on-11 rep. Ben Banogu wins on an inside move in a second-team rep. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 3, 2022

Dayo Odeyingbo also making some noise

Both Ben Banogu and Dayo Odeyingbo get to Nick Foles for a would-be sack. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2022

Pass rush notes

From 1-on-1 pass rush: – Really nice inside move for Paye against Smith, Paye won his second rep

– Fifth-round pick Eric Johnson is so explosive off the ball. Noticed it every day so far

– Raimann has had some hiccups, but he had two solid reps against Ngakoue — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2022

Bobby Okereke continues his strong camp

Strong coverage for Bobby Okereke against Nyheim Hines. Continuing a very good camp for the LB. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2022

First fight of camp!

Nasty fight just broke out between Michael Pittman, Jr. and Rodney McLeod. Some prizefighter worthy swings before teammates separated them. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 3, 2022

More from Banogu and Dayo

They did it again. https://t.co/XCyVkfFCUH — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2022

A strong day from Kylen Granson

Matt Ryan goes 12-16 today with a TD to Kylen Granson. Lots of short and intermediate stuff. Working a lot of first and second down. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2022

Ashton Dulin with the play of training camp?

