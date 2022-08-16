Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 11
The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Tuesday for training camp after a few days off following the preseason opener.
Given the joint training camp practices set for Wednesday and Thursday against the Detroit Lions, the Colts opted to keep the practice lighter. They didn’t wear full pads and kept the contact to a minimum.
Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 11 of Colts training camp:
Back at practice
Keke Coutee (groin), Isaiah Rodgers (concussion), JoJo Domann, Anthony Chesley, Dennis Kelly and Chris Williams (lower right leg) out today
DeMichael Harris and Forrest Rhyne back
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 16, 2022
More separation in the kicking competition?
Hard to see from where I was at, but looks like Blankenship went 5/5 on kicks and Verity went 2/5.
— Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022
Mike Strachan is back
#Colts back to work at Grand Park.
Mike Strachan taking part in his first camp practice of 2022. pic.twitter.com/MJYiKCMgx5
— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 16, 2022
Stephon Gilmore continues a strong camp
First 7-on-7 play, Gilmore knocks a pass right out of Granson’s hands. Great play on the ball.
— Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022
No limitations on Parris Campbell
#Colts WR Parris Campbell seems to be full go in practice today after dealing with a nagging issue last week. Catching passes from Matt Ryan with the rest of the receivers. pic.twitter.com/igtHcRpJpq
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 16, 2022
Alec Pierce working on that chemistry with Matty Ice
#Colts rookie receiver Alec Pierce continuing to catch passes from Ryan in position drills. pic.twitter.com/OTho34yWoB
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 16, 2022
The Matt Ryan-Parris Campbell connection
Matt Ryan hits Parris Campbell in a tight window for a completion. Kenny Moore was just a bit slow trying to get there.
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 16, 2022
Mike Strachan without limitations
Mike Strachan with his first catch in 7-on-7 on a drag from Foles. Looks like no restrictions so far on Strachan who’s been on PUP due to a knee procedure.
— Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022
Nyheim Hines trending toward a big year
Leaping grab for Nyheim Hines to start full-team drills. Survived contact from Stephon Gilmore on the catch. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 16, 2022
Ben Banogu with a would-be sack
Banogu with a would be sack on Foles. Was by Raimann in a flash.
— Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022
Andrew Ogletree gets more first-team run
Ryan connects with Ogletree on a TE screen.
The offense running a lot of misdirection today.
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 16, 2022
More work for Mike Strachan
Mike Strachan appears to be doing full week. He’s participated in every drill so far. Just caught a screen from Nick Foles in 11-on-11. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 16, 2022
Dayo Odeyingbo making plays
Dayo in the backfield immediately and tips Ehlingers attempt at the line of scrimmage without even jumping.
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 16, 2022
Nick Cross PBU on an underthrow from Ryan
Ryan attempts the deepest ball of the day so far to Granson who appeared to be all by himself, the ball was under thrown enough to give S Nick Cross enough time to break up the attempt.
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 16, 2022
Kylen Granson getting involved
Granson has made a couple nice catches today. Ryan looking to him often today.
— Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022
A tipped INT for Julian Blackmon
First INT of the day… Julian Blackmon diving for the tipped ball. #Colts
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 16, 2022
Michael Pittman Jr. putting skates on a former DPOY
Michael Pittman Jr. just put Stephon Gilmore on skates with a beautiful slant and go. Matt Ryan hits him for a deep gain.
— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 16, 2022
Big battles between WR1 and CB1
Michael Pittman Jr. and Stephon Gilmore are going at it today. Fun battles. Pittman just ran a gorgeous double move that put Gilmore on skates down the sideline.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 16, 2022
Hines taking advantage of a mismatch
Nyheim Hines on EJ Speed on a wheel route from Matt Ryan went about how you’d expect. Straight cooking and a touchdown.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 16, 2022
A quick practice
70-minute practice complete.
Matt Ryan 7-of-9 in team work. No full pads. Mike Strachan with a couple of grabs with the second team.
Some real fun coming the next two days.
— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 16, 2022
