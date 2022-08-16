Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 11

The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Tuesday for training camp after a few days off following the preseason opener.

Given the joint training camp practices set for Wednesday and Thursday against the Detroit Lions, the Colts opted to keep the practice lighter. They didn’t wear full pads and kept the contact to a minimum.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 11 of Colts training camp:

Back at practice

Keke Coutee (groin), Isaiah Rodgers (concussion), JoJo Domann, Anthony Chesley, Dennis Kelly and Chris Williams (lower right leg) out today DeMichael Harris and Forrest Rhyne back — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 16, 2022

More separation in the kicking competition?

Hard to see from where I was at, but looks like Blankenship went 5/5 on kicks and Verity went 2/5. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022

Mike Strachan is back

#Colts back to work at Grand Park. Mike Strachan taking part in his first camp practice of 2022. pic.twitter.com/MJYiKCMgx5 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 16, 2022

Stephon Gilmore continues a strong camp

First 7-on-7 play, Gilmore knocks a pass right out of Granson’s hands. Great play on the ball. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022

No limitations on Parris Campbell

#Colts WR Parris Campbell seems to be full go in practice today after dealing with a nagging issue last week. Catching passes from Matt Ryan with the rest of the receivers. pic.twitter.com/igtHcRpJpq — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 16, 2022

Alec Pierce working on that chemistry with Matty Ice

Story continues

#Colts rookie receiver Alec Pierce continuing to catch passes from Ryan in position drills. pic.twitter.com/OTho34yWoB — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 16, 2022

The Matt Ryan-Parris Campbell connection

Matt Ryan hits Parris Campbell in a tight window for a completion. Kenny Moore was just a bit slow trying to get there. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 16, 2022

Mike Strachan without limitations

Mike Strachan with his first catch in 7-on-7 on a drag from Foles. Looks like no restrictions so far on Strachan who’s been on PUP due to a knee procedure. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022

Nyheim Hines trending toward a big year

Leaping grab for Nyheim Hines to start full-team drills. Survived contact from Stephon Gilmore on the catch. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 16, 2022

Ben Banogu with a would-be sack

Banogu with a would be sack on Foles. Was by Raimann in a flash. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022

Andrew Ogletree gets more first-team run

Ryan connects with Ogletree on a TE screen. The offense running a lot of misdirection today. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 16, 2022

More work for Mike Strachan

Mike Strachan appears to be doing full week. He’s participated in every drill so far. Just caught a screen from Nick Foles in 11-on-11. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 16, 2022

Dayo Odeyingbo making plays

Dayo in the backfield immediately and tips Ehlingers attempt at the line of scrimmage without even jumping. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 16, 2022

Nick Cross PBU on an underthrow from Ryan

Ryan attempts the deepest ball of the day so far to Granson who appeared to be all by himself, the ball was under thrown enough to give S Nick Cross enough time to break up the attempt. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 16, 2022

Kylen Granson getting involved

Granson has made a couple nice catches today. Ryan looking to him often today. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 16, 2022

A tipped INT for Julian Blackmon

First INT of the day… Julian Blackmon diving for the tipped ball. #Colts — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 16, 2022

Michael Pittman Jr. putting skates on a former DPOY

Michael Pittman Jr. just put Stephon Gilmore on skates with a beautiful slant and go. Matt Ryan hits him for a deep gain. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 16, 2022

Big battles between WR1 and CB1

Michael Pittman Jr. and Stephon Gilmore are going at it today. Fun battles. Pittman just ran a gorgeous double move that put Gilmore on skates down the sideline. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 16, 2022

Hines taking advantage of a mismatch

Nyheim Hines on EJ Speed on a wheel route from Matt Ryan went about how you’d expect. Straight cooking and a touchdown. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 16, 2022

A quick practice

70-minute practice complete. Matt Ryan 7-of-9 in team work. No full pads. Mike Strachan with a couple of grabs with the second team. Some real fun coming the next two days. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 16, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire