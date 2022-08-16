Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 11

Kevin Hickey
4 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Tuesday for training camp after a few days off following the preseason opener.

Given the joint training camp practices set for Wednesday and Thursday against the Detroit Lions, the Colts opted to keep the practice lighter. They didn’t wear full pads and kept the contact to a minimum.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 11 of Colts training camp:

Back at practice

More separation in the kicking competition?

Mike Strachan is back

Stephon Gilmore continues a strong camp

No limitations on Parris Campbell

Alec Pierce working on that chemistry with Matty Ice

The Matt Ryan-Parris Campbell connection

Mike Strachan without limitations

Nyheim Hines trending toward a big year

Ben Banogu with a would-be sack

Andrew Ogletree gets more first-team run

More work for Mike Strachan

Dayo Odeyingbo making plays

Nick Cross PBU on an underthrow from Ryan

Kylen Granson getting involved

A tipped INT for Julian Blackmon

Michael Pittman Jr. putting skates on a former DPOY

Big battles between WR1 and CB1

Hines taking advantage of a mismatch

A quick practice

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

