Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 9

After a day off, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for training camp Wednsday at the Grand Park Sports Campus.

Preparing for the first preseason game of the year against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the Colts donned the pads once more this week.

With one more practice to go before the preseason opener, here’s a roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 9 of Colts training camp:

Parris Campbell returns

Parris Campbell’s out here, in pads, looks ready to go — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022

A number of Colts returning from injury

Looks like these guys might be out today: DeMichael Harris, Dennis Kelly, Forrest Rhyne, Chris Williams. The following appear to have returned: Parris Campbell, Curtis Brooks, Jason Spriggs, Byron Cowart, Will Redmond, D’Vonte Price. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 10, 2022

WR drills

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Ashton Dulin batting Reggie Wayne’s hands before making the catch. pic.twitter.com/mqtBxs2cEL — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 10, 2022

RBs getting work

Training camp practice No. 9 at Grand Park. A look at your 1-2 punch in the #Colts backfield 🥊 @JayT23 & @TheNyNy7 on the ladder. pic.twitter.com/QdAghPu4rW — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 10, 2022

Campbell participating in 7v7

Parris Campbell now delivers the first highlight of the day. Nice route and sideline grab in 7-on-7. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022

Ehlinger working against the blitz

Sam Ehlinger just found Isaiah Ford across the middle in the front of the end zone. Next play, Tony Brown gets Ehlinger on the nickel blitz. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 10, 2022

A slow start for Matt Ryan

Tough start for Matt Ryan. 4-8 in first team drill. Ball placement not the greatest thus far. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022

Ty'Son Williams making an appearance

Ty’Son Williams breaks a big run with the second team from his own 1-yard line. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022

Possible Dallis Flowers injury

Dallis Flowers being examined by trainers — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022

Another big day for the defense

Defense won another practice. They’ve gotten the better of the offense every day in pads. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 10, 2022

Tough day for Matt Ryan

Toughest day of camp so far for Matt Ryan. Lots of work from his own 1. He finishes 7-12 with an INT. Bobby Okereke with pick off a tipped pass from RJ McIntosh. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022

Extra conditioning or motivation for the offense?

Frank Reich said since it was a shorter practice today, they wanted to get extra conditioning in. https://t.co/7tcvfYp0kb — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 10, 2022

