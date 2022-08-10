Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 9

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Parris Campbell
    Parris Campbell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bobby Okereke
    Bobby Okereke
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

After a day off, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for training camp Wednsday at the Grand Park Sports Campus.

Preparing for the first preseason game of the year against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the Colts donned the pads once more this week.

With one more practice to go before the preseason opener, here’s a roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 9 of Colts training camp:

Parris Campbell returns

A number of Colts returning from injury

WR drills

RBs getting work

Campbell participating in 7v7

Ehlinger working against the blitz

A slow start for Matt Ryan

Ty'Son Williams making an appearance

Possible Dallis Flowers injury

Another big day for the defense

Tough day for Matt Ryan

Extra conditioning or motivation for the offense?

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories