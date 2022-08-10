Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 9
After a day off, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for training camp Wednsday at the Grand Park Sports Campus.
Preparing for the first preseason game of the year against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the Colts donned the pads once more this week.
With one more practice to go before the preseason opener, here’s a roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 9 of Colts training camp:
Parris Campbell returns
Parris Campbell’s out here, in pads, looks ready to go
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022
A number of Colts returning from injury
Looks like these guys might be out today: DeMichael Harris, Dennis Kelly, Forrest Rhyne, Chris Williams.
The following appear to have returned: Parris Campbell, Curtis Brooks, Jason Spriggs, Byron Cowart, Will Redmond, D’Vonte Price.
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 10, 2022
WR drills
Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Ashton Dulin batting Reggie Wayne’s hands before making the catch. pic.twitter.com/mqtBxs2cEL
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 10, 2022
RBs getting work
Training camp practice No. 9 at Grand Park.
A look at your 1-2 punch in the #Colts backfield 🥊 @JayT23 & @TheNyNy7 on the ladder. pic.twitter.com/QdAghPu4rW
— Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 10, 2022
Campbell participating in 7v7
Parris Campbell now delivers the first highlight of the day. Nice route and sideline grab in 7-on-7. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022
Ehlinger working against the blitz
Sam Ehlinger just found Isaiah Ford across the middle in the front of the end zone. Next play, Tony Brown gets Ehlinger on the nickel blitz.
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 10, 2022
A slow start for Matt Ryan
Tough start for Matt Ryan. 4-8 in first team drill. Ball placement not the greatest thus far. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022
Ty'Son Williams making an appearance
Ty’Son Williams breaks a big run with the second team from his own 1-yard line. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022
Possible Dallis Flowers injury
Dallis Flowers being examined by trainers
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022
Another big day for the defense
Defense won another practice. They’ve gotten the better of the offense every day in pads.
— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 10, 2022
Tough day for Matt Ryan
Toughest day of camp so far for Matt Ryan. Lots of work from his own 1. He finishes 7-12 with an INT. Bobby Okereke with pick off a tipped pass from RJ McIntosh. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022
Extra conditioning or motivation for the offense?
Frank Reich said since it was a shorter practice today, they wanted to get extra conditioning in. https://t.co/7tcvfYp0kb
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 10, 2022
