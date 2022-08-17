Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 12

In this article:

The Indianapolis Colts conducted their first joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Wednesday.

The Colts will have two of these practices Wednesday and Thursday this week before the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Given the competitive and physical nature of these joint practices, the starters are not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game.

Here’s a roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 12 of Colts training camp:

Getting ready

Pat McAfee in the house

The fighting Dan Campbell’s are here in Westfield. As is Pat McAfee and the @PatMcAfeeShow. pic.twitter.com/aEtIiOM7Uf — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022

Former Wolverines catching up

Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye catching up before practice. pic.twitter.com/HODcViJY08 — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 17, 2022

Working on the Leonard punch?

Poor camera work by me, but LBs practicing Leonard-style punchouts pic.twitter.com/3pJnhF9Ptt — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 17, 2022

Receiver work

Receivers working on hands leading into quick cuts. pic.twitter.com/DI55J6ef1S — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 17, 2022

Alec Pierce working through press

Reggie Wayne making Alec Pierce fight through a little press coverage pic.twitter.com/s4QPyh9h4i — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 17, 2022

Colts winning 1v1s handedly

Matt Ryan is dealing in 1-on-1’s right now. Colts WRs vs Lions DBs and the Colts are winning almost every matchup. Fighting through physical play and making contested catches. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 17, 2022

Good starts for Indy WRs

Good starts in 7-on-7 for Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce had a very good one-handed catch against tight, physical coverage. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2022

Andrew Ogletree being attended to

Rookie Drew Ogletree down on the field during a 7-on-7 rep. Michael Pittman immediately jogged out to him. Being looked at now. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022

Recap of 1v1 and 7v7

Watched Colts Off. in 1v1 and 7v7 work against Lions. Pierce (won all three 1v1 reps) + Pittman stood out. Granson w/ a drop but bounced back with a great catch in 7v7 Lions Dline looked to get the better of Colts front. Pryor lost a few reps;

Pinter worked by Alim McNeill. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2022

MPJ being MPJ

Matt Ryan and Michael Pittman Jr. link up for a 30-plus gain. Pass over the middle against Jeff Okudah. Great YAC. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2022

First skirmish of joint practices

First punt & we got a fight 😂😂#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QAcaYWrLig — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 17, 2022

Michael Pittman Jr. says hi

Another scrap

Extra curricular post whistle involving Michael Pittman. Looked like Jeff Okudah sparked a calmed down situation. Quenton Nelson in there. No fights though yet! — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022

Alec Pierce continues his strong day

Alec Pierce with the catch of camp just now. Red zone fade. Believe Pierce caught it against the back of a Lions defender before pulling it in. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022

Colts offense is humming

Colts offense is killing this red zone period. Ryan has throw three TDs in three pass attempts so far. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 17, 2022

The owner makes an appearance

Jim Irsay making his first camp practice appearance: pic.twitter.com/FnQSYBmxCX — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022

Big day for the offense

Best day of camp for both Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce. Ryan was 10-12 with three TDs and no picks.

Pierce had the highlight reel TD catch and another beautiful grab down the sideline. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2022

