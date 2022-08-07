Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 7

In this article:

After two days off, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Sunday afternoon at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

With those two days off and the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills less than a week away, the Colts put on the pads and got physical for the third time during training camp.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 7 of Colts training camp:

Sundays mean full pads

The Colts are out here in full pads today — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 7, 2022

Another sold out crowd

Second “sold out” practice of camp about to begin. #Colts in full pads for the third time. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 7, 2022

No issues with Ryan Kelly

Ryan Kelly is out here in full pads ready for Practice — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 7, 2022

Injury report

Looks like these guys might be out today: Byron Cowart, DeMichael Harris, Dennis Kelly, Brandon King, D’Vonte Price, Will Redmond, Forrest Rhyne, Armani Watts, Chris Williams — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 7, 2022

Nick Foles connecting with Dezmon Patmon

Solid deep ball opposite shoulder throw from Foles who connects with Patmon — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 7, 2022

Parris Campbell gets the better of Kenny Moore

Campbell with a pretty catch over Kenny Moore and gets a loud cheer from the crowd — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 7, 2022

Isaiah Rodgers grabs an INT in 1v1s

Great 1-on-1 period with receivers/ defensive backs. Campbell with an acrobatic catch, and Rodgers with a twisting INT — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 7, 2022

Gilly Lock is in midseason form

Another day where Stephon Gilmore is the best player on the Colts. He’s telegraphing routes, winning reps with physicality and taking the ball away. He just had a pick-six on Matt Ryan. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 7, 2022

Keke Coutee fighting for a spot

Keke Coutee makes a pair of plays back-to-back from Nick Foles. Defense has been strong again today, but the vet WR stands out. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 7, 2022

Andrew Ogletree seeing more reps with first team

First full scrimmage rep and Ogletree was in with offense 👀👀 — Kyle Rapoza (@ColtscapKyle) August 7, 2022

A little trickery!

Alittle trick play action in 11 on 11 with a fake screen to Parris leading to a handoff to Hines who takes it for a 1st and more — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 7, 2022

Curtis Brooks slow to get up

Rookie Curtis Brooks gets banged up. Athletic training staff with him as he walks off slowly. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 7, 2022

Rough practice for the offense

Sloppy return to practice for the Colts offense. At least 4 drops, a fumble, some pre-snap issues. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 7, 2022

Matt Ryan plagued by drops

Slow start for the offense continues. Nyheim Hines fumbles and it’s recovered by Stephon Gilmore in team drills.

Matt Ryan is 9-14 with three drops. Jonathan Taylor has a short TD run. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 7, 2022

Jojo Domann continues to make his presence felt

Broken record, but undrafted LB JoJo Domann again making his presence felt. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 7, 2022

Daily Ashton Dulin update

Ashton Dulin time. Double move on Wilcox leads to a 65-yard TD from Foles — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 7, 2022

Matt Ryan's final numbers on the day

Final numbers for Matt Ryan: 11-18 with four drops. Still has not thrown INT in 11-on-11. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 7, 2022

