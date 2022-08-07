Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 7

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Will Redmond
    Will Redmond
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

After two days off, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Sunday afternoon at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

With those two days off and the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills less than a week away, the Colts put on the pads and got physical for the third time during training camp.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 7 of Colts training camp:

Sundays mean full pads

Another sold out crowd

No issues with Ryan Kelly

Injury report

Nick Foles connecting with Dezmon Patmon

Parris Campbell gets the better of Kenny Moore

Isaiah Rodgers grabs an INT in 1v1s

Gilly Lock is in midseason form

Keke Coutee fighting for a spot

Andrew Ogletree seeing more reps with first team

A little trickery!

Curtis Brooks slow to get up

Rough practice for the offense

Matt Ryan plagued by drops

Jojo Domann continues to make his presence felt

Daily Ashton Dulin update

Matt Ryan's final numbers on the day

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories