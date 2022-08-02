Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 4

After two days off, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Tuesday to kick off the second week of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Tuesday’s practice was a bit different because this was the first time the Colts threw on the pads and got physical. There were plenty of team drills and red zone work seemed to be the focus toward the end of the practice.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 4 of Colts training camp:

Pads for the first time

Pads are on today for the first time at #Colts practice No. 4. pic.twitter.com/8ED64lCs8n — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 2, 2022

Mo Alie-Cox returns

Mo Alie-Cox is practicing today — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 2, 2022

Kicking competition underway

In the first kicks of camp, both Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Verity go 4-of-4 from 32, 40, 46, and 52 — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 2, 2022

The GM watching closely

Colts GM Chris Ballard keeping an eye on the WRs during position drills. pic.twitter.com/kEVRFzi6h6 — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 2, 2022

Ryan continues to spread the love

Seen catching touchdowns from Ryan in red zone drills – Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, and Jelani Woods#Colts #ForTheShoe — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 2, 2022

Brandon Facyson getting reps against MPJ

1 on 1 Brandon Facyson sticks to Michael Pittman Jr. like glue to break up the first pass from Ryan. #Colts #ForTheShoe — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 2, 2022

Reggie working with his WRs

The man, the myth, the legend, COACH Reggie Wayne getting some work in with his receivers. Yesterday he told us he’d be their biggest cheerleader, while making sure they stay hungry #ForTheShoe @FOX59 | @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/LfaGDxtp0e — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) August 2, 2022

Alec Pierce starts second week strong

ALEC PIERCE IS THE REAL DEAL. The rookie juggles then hauls in a catch on his finger tips for the first big crowd reaction of the day. #Colts — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 2, 2022

Iron sharpens Iron

Interesting thing I’ve noticed at camp: Colts are sticking Stephon Gilmore on Alec Pierce almost every rep. The vet’s certainly getting the best of the rookie, but think of how much it’ll help the young wideout down the line. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 2, 2022

MPJ gets revenge on Facyson

Michael Pittman Jr. just smoked Brandon Facyson on a go route for a 43-yard TD from Matt Ryan. Facyson has had a good camp as the CB2, but that’s a tough matchup even if you’re physical. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 2, 2022

Ryan finds big Mo under pressure

Ryan facing major pressure for the first time. Rolls out right and completes to Mo Alie-Cox for a few positive yards. Held the ball for a while though. #Colts — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 2, 2022

Kwity Paye grabbing at his knee

Kwity Paye grabbing at his knee after an 11v11 rep. Now getting a long look from the trainers. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 2, 2022

Jojo Domann making some plays

JoJo Domann and Curtis Brooks combined to blow up a run of maybe a yard. Domann then had a near-pick on the next play off a tipped pass. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 2, 2022

Ryan continues to find success in the red zone

More red zone action. Ryan completed touchdowns to Pittman, Campbell and Pierce. #Colts — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) August 2, 2022

Bobby Okereke makes a play on Big Mo

Bobby Okereke draws a huuuge “OHHHH!” from the team and crowd after breaking up a pass to Mo Alie-Cox in the back of the endzone.#Colts #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/EH73ezbwUC — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 2, 2022

Marcel Dabo sighting!

German exchange safety Marcel Dabo intercepts Sam Ehlinger during 7-on-7 drills in the red zone. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 2, 2022

Drew Ogletree getting some red zone work

Offense running sprints after practice

Frank Reich must’ve not liked how the offense finished practice. Suicides for the whole unit. A lot of them. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 2, 2022

