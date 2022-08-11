Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 10

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field Thursday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield for their final training camp practice before the start of the preseason.

As they prepare for the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Colts are expected to play starting quarterback Matt Ryan for roughly a full quarter. But before that, they had a practice Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 10 of Colts training camp:

Lighter day after two padded practices this week

Probably a lighter practice for the #Colts today. Back in shells and shorts before tomorrow’s off day. They kick off the preseason Saturday in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/8yxwLTpkkX — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 11, 2022

Injury updates

Looks like these guys might be out today: Anthony Chesley, DeMichael Harris, Dennis Kelly, Forrest Rhyne, Chris Williams. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 11, 2022

Kicking battle continues

Blankenship 5 of 5 today: 28, 33, 40, 47, 56 Verity 4 of 5, wide right from 56 — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 11, 2022

Andrew Ogletree continues his dominance

Drew Ogletree survives PI from Rodney McLeod and makes a nice catch in 7-on-7. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022

More from the rookie

Story continues

Ogletree again. This time it’s a one-handed grab over the middle from Nick Foles to beat LB EJ Speed. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022

Alec Pierce vs Stephon Gilmore

Parris Campbell bringing juice to the offense

Matt Ryan 4-7 in the first two team periods. Good PBU by Isaiah Rodgers against Mo Alie-Cox. Zaire Franklin also tipped a pass intended for Michael Pittman Jr.

Two long completions to Parris Campbell. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022

Jojo Domann beats Jelani Woods for a pick

JoJo Domann big play alert 🚨 He and Jelani Woods batted it and Domann comes down with the pick. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 11, 2022

Matt Ryan's day

Matt Ryan goes 10-of-17 without a TD or INT. Michael Pittman Jr. again leads the way with three completions.

Ryan now 89-of-129 with 7 TDs and 3 INT through 10 practices.#Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire