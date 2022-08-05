Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Danny Pinter
    Danny Pinter
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field in full pads Thursday for the second time during training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Given that the Colts are set to have two off days Friday and Saturday, they felt it was a good idea to get another physical practice in before the weekend.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 6 of Colts training camp:

Back in pads

Alexander Myres is practicing

Several players out with injuries

Chuck Pagano in attendance

Matt Ryan finds Nyheim Hines for a TD

Hines also playing a little defense, snatching an INT away

Ryan finds the rookie Alec Pierce

Andrew Ogletree making some noise

More Ogletree!

Defensive Line gets in on the fun

UDFA turns it on when the pads are on

C.J. Verdell getting into a rhythm

Michael Pittman Jr. has arrived

Ryan Kelly gets banged up, Danny Pinter moves to center

Spreading the love

Kelly returns

Julian Blackmon, Stephon Gilmore making plays

Jake Verity showing off some range

Matt Ryan has been sharp

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories