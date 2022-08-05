Colts’ 2022 training camp roundup: Day 6

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field in full pads Thursday for the second time during training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Given that the Colts are set to have two off days Friday and Saturday, they felt it was a good idea to get another physical practice in before the weekend.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 6 of Colts training camp:

Back in pads

Back in pads today for the #Colts’ last practice until Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NwSCeWNmJd — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 4, 2022

Alexander Myres is practicing

Backup CB Alex Myres is on the field today after being briefly shaken up yesterday — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 4, 2022

Several players out with injuries

Don’t think DeMichael Harris, D’Vonte Price, Armani Watts, Brandon King, Forrest Rhyne, Byron Cowart, Dennis Kelly and Chris Williams are going today — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 4, 2022

Chuck Pagano in attendance

Chuck Pagano here at #Colts practice. The 10th annual Chuckstrong gala is tonight at the team complex. pic.twitter.com/2XdbdfTDc6 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 4, 2022

Matt Ryan finds Nyheim Hines for a TD

Matt Ryan just hit Nyheim Hines on a 25-yard touchdown. Go route down the left side over Nick Cross. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 4, 2022

Hines also playing a little defense, snatching an INT away

Nyheim Hines makes a diving TD catch in 7-on-7, then breaks up what would have been a leaping INT for Stephon Gilmore. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

Ryan finds the rookie Alec Pierce

A few plays later, still in 7s, Ryan finds Alec Pierce wide open on the right side of the end zone from 15 yards out. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 4, 2022

Andrew Ogletree making some noise

One-handed grab for Ogletree from Ryan in 7-on-7 — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 4, 2022

More Ogletree!

Ogletree again, this time with a catch from Nick Foles and a run to the corner of the end zone. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

Defensive Line gets in on the fun

Good rep for the defense the first time through 11-on-11. Kwity Paye recovers a fumbled exchange between Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor, and DeForest Buckner and Yannick Nagakoue earn a “sack” against Ryan. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

UDFA turns it on when the pads are on

JoJo Domann now with the “sack” against Nick Foles. Undrafted LB continues to impress in pads. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

C.J. Verdell getting into a rhythm

Undrafted RB CJ Verdell flashing for the second straight day. Nice run between the tackles on first day. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

Michael Pittman Jr. has arrived

Michael Pittman Jr. has arrived in training camp. It took a few days, but he’s starting to just bully Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson on contested catches over the middle. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 4, 2022

Ryan Kelly gets banged up, Danny Pinter moves to center

Ryan Kelly banged up, out for this 11-on-11 period. Danny Pinter moves over to center. IU a product Jason Spriggs in at right guard. First needed change to the OL this camp. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 4, 2022

Spreading the love

Matt Ryan just went 6-of-6 to 6 different receivers in 11-on-11. Parris Campbell said he likes to spread the ball around, and I guess he wasn’t joking. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 4, 2022

Kelly returns

Kelly back in https://t.co/q9kfwdpXzk — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 4, 2022

Julian Blackmon, Stephon Gilmore making plays

Very good series for the defense. Knockdowns by Stephon Gilmore and Julian Blackmon. Then a sack for Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Matt Ryan is 7-9. His day could be over. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

Jake Verity showing off some range

2-minute drill to end the full padded practice. Starting offense first goes 3-and-out. Get into field goal range on the second drive. Hot Rod and Jake Verity both make from 50. Some pop off Verity’s leg. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 4, 2022

Matt Ryan has been sharp

Matt Ryan’s final numbers: 11-of-15 with a TD to Mo Alie-Cox. No INTs in 11-on-11 work for the starting QB yet. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 4, 2022

