Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Tight Ends

The Indianapolis Colts are just a few weeks away from returning to Westfield where fans will get to watch a tight end group compete for roles during training camp and the preseason.

This offseason featured the retirement of veteran Jack Doyle, who was one of the longest-tenured players on the roster in 2021. Despite still having one more year left on his contract, Doyle decided it was time to ride off into the sunset.

This expedited the process of the Colts needing to find his replacement. They re-signed Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year deal and picked up two more intriguing options during the 2022 NFL draft.

With training camp set to begin July 26, here's a look at our preview of the position:

Mo Alie-Cox

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The aforementioned Alie-Cox will be stepping into the role as the starting “Y” tight end in the offense. This bigger role comes with the most responsibility Alie-Cox has seen during his career. It’s why the Colts gave him a three-year deal worth roughly $18 million.

Alie-Cox has already proven himself to be a strong run blocker. It’s not always pretty, but he gets the job done. Now, the 28-year-old has to make more of an impact as a receiver. He’s coming off of a career-high 45 targets, and we should expect a slight bump there now that he’s in a bigger role.

Over the last two seasons combined, Alie-Cox has recorded 12.9 yards per reception and six touchdowns. He should be a mainstay in the red zone offense while working over the middle of the field both stretching the seam vertically and finding holes in the zone as a safety net.

This is a big year for Alie-Cox, who is looking to prove his worth as a starter.

Kylen Granson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Granson, a fourth-round pick in 2021, enters his second season likely in a bigger role than his rookie campaign. Working as the “F” tight end in the offense, Granson’s role is focused more on the receiving aspect of his game.

The SMU product saw 15 targets during his rookie season, which was right around expectation for a fourth-round rookie tight end. The Colts did invest in a third-round tight end this year (more on him below), but the TE2 role is Granson’s to lose.

Granson is an athletic weapon the Colts can use in the passing game. His athleticism should help make plays after the catch and now that he’s in a bigger role, we should expect his opportunities to expand in 2022.

Jelani Woods

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

One of the prized selections of the Colts’ 2022 draft class. The sky is the limit for Woods, who is arguably the most athletic tight end to ever declare for the NFL draft. That’s not hyperbole.

It takes time for tight ends to develop into regular contributors. Not all rookie tight ends put up a Kyle Pitts-like campaign in their first season. Woods very well may be more of a long-term play than an immediate impact option simply because it takes longer for the position to develop.

Woods will be competing likely both as a traditional “Y” tight end and as an “F” tight end. The upside is clearly there, but some development must take place before we project a massive role for the Virginia product.

Andrew Ogletree

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts have apparently been wanting to draft Ogletree for years. They got their chance in April, and they took it, selecting Ogletree in the sixth round. What will be interesting here is whether he forces the Colts to keep four tight ends on the active roster.

The Colts could probably get away with just having three tight ends, but they love them some Ogletree. If they don’t want to keep him on the practice squad—or risk another team scooping him up off waivers—they might make room for the explosive rookie.

He’s certainly a sleeper to watch during training camp and the preseason games.

Nikola Kalinic

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

A product of York University and the Canadian Football League, Kalinic spent the 2021 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He signed a futures contract with the Colts this offseason and has been working with the team since January.

Kalinic doesn’t have much of a profile, and he fits more of the H-back role. Think in the mold of Trey Burton or Ryan Hewitt. It’s unlikely he makes the roster, and the Colts probably view him as a project to develop on the practice squad.

Michael Jacobson

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

At 6-foot-7 and 244 pounds, Jacobson is pretty new to the game of football. He spent his collegiate years at Nebraska (2015-2017) and Iowa State (2018-2020) playing basketball. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in August 2021, spending just under two months with the team before he was released from the practice squad.

The Colts signed him to the practice squad a week later during the 2021 season where he spent the remainder of the campaign. He then signed a futures deal with the team in January.

Like Kalinic, Jacobson is a project for the Colts. He needs a lot of development, and the Colts clearly see something in him. He’s unlikely to make the roster but could wind up on the practice squad.

