Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Edge Rushers

The Indianapolis Colts officially report to Westfield for the start of training camp in just over a week’s time where the defensive ends look to form a group that vaults the defense into a new tier.

The defense will be brought along by new coordinator Gus Bradley, who replaces Matt Eberflus. Bradley’s aggressive scheme will feature assignments from edge rushers that focus solely on getting upfield and impacting the quarterback.

The Colts made a big addition to the room this offseason via trade when they added Yannick Ngakoue while they hope a pair of their second-year players will take a jump.

For positional purposes, we are going to include Dayo Odeyingbo with the interior defensive line players even though he could see an equal amount of time on the edge as well.

Be sure to check out the other position previews ahead of training camp:

With training camp’s report date set for July 26, here’s our preview of the edge rushers:

Yannick Ngakoue

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

For years, Ngakoue terrorized the Colts’ backfield. Now, he’s wearing the horseshoe. The 27-year-old defensive end was acquired by the Colts this offseason in a trade that sent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ngakoue has experience in two separate seasons working under Gus Bradley. He will be deployed as the LEO, which is a position meant for players who can get upfield quickly while using their athleticism to run the arc.

Ngakoue hasn’t recorded fewer than 8.0 sacks in a season since entering the league in 2016. That, combined with the hope of a Year 2 jump from this next player, brings a lot of optimism toward the pass rush.

Kwity Paye

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Everyone’s favorite breakout candidate. Paye enters Year 2 after a promising showing during his rookie campaign in 2021. The former first-round pick is likely working as the Big End but should also see plenty of snaps from the wide-9 alignment.

Story continues

Though Paye only recorded 4.0 sacks during his rookie season, there are plenty of analysts who believe a double-digit campaign could take place this season. That may be a more optimistic view, but it’s certainly in his range of outcomes.

The Colts drafted Paye to eventually be a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball, and he knows it’s time to go entering Year 2.

Tyquan Lewis

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

It will be interesting to see the progress made by Lewis after suffering a significant knee injury during the Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans in 2021. The Colts re-signed Lewis to see if he can bounce back from the injury and subsequent surgery, but there’s a chance we don’t see any of him at training camp.

The timing of the injury may lead Lewis to start the season on the PUP list. We haven’t gotten much of an update on his status since the injury occurred but we should get one relatively soon after the team reports for camp.

As long as the injury didn’t take too much away from Lewis, he can still be a solid contributor in the defensive line rotation. But depending on his recovery timeline, it may be more of a second-half arrival.

Ben Banogu

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Despite exploding during the preseason in 2021, Banogu once again remained a non-factor in the pass rush for the Colts. How much of that was Matt Eberflus’ doing and how much of that was on Banogu’s shoulders is unclear.

What is clear is that the former second-round pick is potentially on his last chance when it comes to his future with the Colts. The uber-athletic defender has appeared in 34 games since being drafted but only has 2.5 sacks under his belt. All of them came during his rookie season in 2019.

Banogu seems like a better fit for Bradley’s scheme, but there’s no guarantee he makes the roster if he doesn’t show promise during training camp and the preseason games.

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Despite joining the Colts late in the offseason, Odenigbo is an interesting addition to the defensive line. He works mostly from the edge but can kick inside to the three-technique in certain packages.

Odenigbo will be competing for one of the final spots in the defensive end room but could make the roster if Lewis winds up on the PUP list to begin the season.

Bryan Cox

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Like Odenigbo, Cox joined the Colts roster late in the offseason. He will have a tougher time making the roster with just 0.5 sacks under his belt in 26 career games since 2017.

Kameron Cline

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

This will be Cline’s third season with the Colts after signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020. During his first two seasons, Cline has spent the majority of his time on the practice squad or as a healthy scratch on gamedays. He’s fighting for one of the final spots on the roster but may be headed toward a practice squad spot.

Scott Patchan

Syndication: The Coloradoan

An undrafted rookie out of Colorado, Patchan has good arm length and solid burst off the line. It will be an uphill battle for him to make the roster, but there are some intriguing traits there that may warrant a spot on the practice squad.

1

1