Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Wide receivers

The Indianapolis Colts are just a few weeks away from the start of training camp, and one of the biggest question marks on the roster comes at the wide receiver position.

While the Colts have remained bullish on the talent they currently have in the room, outside analysts believe this room will be a major liability for new quarterback Matt Ryan.

As T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent, the Colts didn’t add anyone to the room during free agency. They did use a second-round pick on an intriguing prospect out of Cincinnati, though.

Be sure to check out the other position previews ahead of training camp:

Here’s our preview of the wide receiver position entering training camp:

Michael Pittman Jr.

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Coming off of a strong breakout season, Pittman Jr. is coming back for more. He recorded 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns with Carson Wentz. Now, many believe Pittman Jr. is set to continue improving on those numbers in Year 3.

With more opportunities to create yards after the catch, Pittman Jr. entering his third season with high expectations. The new additions to the room should only help take some of the attention as Pittman Jr. looks to go over 1,000 yards for the second time in three seasons.

Parris Campbell

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

This very well could be the final go-round for Campbell, who has battled injuries throughout his career since being drafted in the second round in 2019. The upside has always been there. It’s still there. But Campbell’s running out of time to prove his worth.

Given his skill set with the ball in his hands, Campbell could have a big impact on the offense. He could be exactly what the Colts need out of the slot, but he has to put those injuries concerns behind him. If he’s healthy, Campbell will be competing for the second-most targets in the offense.

Alec Pierce

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

As Campbell will be competing for the second-most targets, his competition is stiff. The second-round pick out of Cincinnati has clear upside in this offense and fits exactly what type of receiver Matt Ryan likes to target.

Story continues

Rookie wide receivers generally don’t produce right away so expectations may need to be tempered to begin the season. But by the time the midway point arrives, Pierce should be a second-half breakout candidate.

Pierce has the size and speed to be a vertical threat both from the outside and as a big slot. He impressed during the spring workouts and will need to keep that momentum going if he’s going to claim a starting role by Week 1.

Ashton Dulin

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The former undrafted rookie has been a mainstay on special teams over the last two seasons. It’s led him to more opportunities as a receiver and now Dulin is competing for the No. 4 spot in the room, which he’s likely to have locked down.

It will be interesting to see how much work they give Dulin as a receiver, considering their praise for him this spring. If all goes well, though, he’s likely seeing limited targets as the WR4 behind Pittman, Pierce and Campbell.

Dezmon Patmon

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

It’s a big year for Patmon, who enters his third NFL season with just two career receptions under his belt. The former sixth-round pick has intriguing size and speed, and he’s likely the favorite for one of the final spots in the room. A strong preseason will go a long way for the Washington State product as he enters training camp looking to secure his roster spot.

Mike Strachan

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Despite enjoying a strong preseason in 2021, Strachan wasn’t much of a factor during his rookie season. Seventh-round picks typically aren’t, and Strachan will be entering training camp battling for a roster spot after missing much of the spring workouts. The athleticism and intrigue are there, but it’s no guarantee that Strachan will make the roster.

Keke Coutee

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The shifty slot receiver joined the Colts during the 2021 season and signed a futures deal this offseason. He’s on the roster bubble, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if his reliable hands give him a chance to grab the final spot in the room.

DeMichael Harris

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

This will be Harris’ third season with the Colts after spending most of his time on the practice squad. Like Coutee, Harris works mostly out of the slot while the Colts have used him in other gadgety ways as well. He has an uphill battle to make the roster, but the Colts do like his game.

Kekoa Crawford

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Crawford joined the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent out of California where he had limited production. At 6’0″ and 192 pounds, Crawford ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. He’s likely heading to the practice squad if he has a strong showing during the preseason.

Michael Young II

Syndication: The Enquirer

A teammate of Pierce’s at Cincinnati, Young joined the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent this offseason. He spent one season at Boise State, another at Notre Dame and the final two seasons at Cincinnati. He’s likely battling for a practice squad spot.

Samson Nacua

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Nacua joined the Colts this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of BYU. It’s going to be hard for these UDFAs to crack the roster so they are likely looking at a practice squad spot if they impress enough. Nacua has a size advantage at 6’2″ and 206 pounds while running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash.

Ethan Fernea

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Another UDFA, Fernea joined the Colts following the draft out of UCLA. He brings modest athleticism to the position but had hardly any production during his time at UCLA. He’s likely a camp body looking to make the practice squad roster if he impresses enough in training camp.

