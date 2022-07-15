Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts are less than two weeks away from the start of training camp, which again takes place at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

One of the more intriguing position battles will take place on the offensive line, specifically at left tackle where a veteran and a rookie will battle it out for the starting role on the blindside.

With veterans reporting for training camp on July 26, here’s our preview of the offensive tackle spots:

Braden Smith

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Entering his fifth season as the starting right tackle, Smith has emerged as one of the most stable options on the right side in the NFL. Despite being drafted as a guard, Smith has made the right tackle position his home over the last four seasons.

He had a bit of a down year in 2021, according to his standards, allowing four sacks overall. He did only allow 22 total pressures throughout the season, which were tied for the 14th-fewest among tackles with at least 300 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Smith will be the anchor of the right side and while he’s likely to have a new running mate at right guard, the Colts should see a bounce-back campaign from Smith thanks to the quick release of new quarterback Matt Ryan.

Matt Pryor

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Currently the starting left tackle entering training camp, Pryor will have a lot to prove when the team comes back to Westfield. Despite seeing limited snaps throughout the 2021 season, the Colts re-signed him this offseason to compete for the starting spot on the blindside.

Pryor doesn’t have a whole lot of experience working as a left tackle. However, he did start the Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at that spot, replacing then-starter Eric Fisher. He impressed so much that the Colts were willing to take a shot on him with a one-year deal.

Pryor will enter training camp as the incumbent starter, competing with rookie Bernhard Raimann. But even if Pryor doesn’t win the job, he could still hold a very valuable role as a versatile piece along the offensive line with the capabilities of working at both tackle and guard positions.

Bernhard Raimann

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts were somewhat stunned when Raimann was still on the board with their third pick of Day 2 of the NFL draft. Even though he’ll be 25 years old at the start of the season, Raimann still presents plenty of upside as a starter for years to come.

Of course, he has to make good on that upside and develop properly. But the Colts have already been impressed with the rookie and how quickly he’s picking up the nuances of the position—considering he transferred from tight end in 2020.

Raimann is one of the rookies who could wind up holding a starting role for a significant portion of the season. Whether that’s Week 1 or sometime later, it’s likely that Raimann will get his shot as a starter soon.

Dennis Kelly

AP Photo/David Berding

If there’s one thing the Colts boast in 2022, it’s depth at the offensive tackle positions. The unit hasn’t had this much security in a while. The late addition of Kelly in free agency only furthers that notion.

One of the most experienced offensive tackles in the league, Kelly brings a lot of veteran savvy and versatility to the offensive line. He has experience working at both left and right tackle, making him the ideal swing tackle for the Colts.

Kelly might find himself getting some reps at left tackle just so the Colts can see what he looks like against the other competitors, but we should expect him to be the primary backup right tackle behind Smith to start the season.

Ryan Van Demark

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re ever wondering how much a team values an undrafted free agent rookie, just look at the signing bonus the player receives. When it comes to Van Demark, the Colts didn’t want to take any chances that he may sign with another team.

The UConn product was expected to be a Day 3 pick at some point given his athleticism and true left tackle status. But we wound up falling out of the draft pool and into free agency. The Colts quickly scooped him up following the draft, and he will enter training camp as an intriguing competitor for one of the depth spots along the offensive line.

Van Demark could be the ideal project for the Colts to develop while keeping him on the active roster.

Brandon Kemp

AP Photo

Kemp signed with the Colts in April after he was waived by the Tennessee Titans, the team he signed with in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2020 season on the Titans practice squad and the 2021 season on the injured reserve list.

Kemp enters camp with an uphill battle to make the roster. He fits the mold the Colts have liked when it comes to offensive tackles, but the group is pretty deep so he will have to really impress in order to make the roster.

Carter O'Donnell

AP Photo

O’Donnell initially signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft, and he’s been on the practice squad ever since. It’s unlikely he makes the roster, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts continued to keep him on the practice squad to further his development.

Jordan Murray

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

A massive offensive tackle at 6-foot-9 and 325 pounds, Murray was among the players to sign futures deals with the Colts this offseason. He previously spent time in the CFL (2021) and The Spring League (2020). He’s likely headed toward a practice squad spot.

