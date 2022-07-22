Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Safety

The Indianapolis Colts are set to report to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield for the start of training camp in less than a week. Among the many positions to watch, the safety group will have plenty of eyes on them.

It’s been a whirlwind of an offseason when it comes to the safety position. The biggest news came from the surprising announcement of Khari Willis’ retirement at the age of 26. We also saw the return of starting free safety Julian Blackmon during the spring workouts for the first time since tearing his Achilles.

As training camp approaches in less than a week, here’s a preview of the safety position:

Julian Blackmon

The 2020 third-round pick entered his second season with high hopes of making a big impact. Through the first six games, that was coming to fruition. Then, he tore his Achilles during practice and missed the remainder of the campaign.

While there were questions about his timeline, Blackmon returned to practice for the first time this spring. It was a bit surprising considering how far away from surgery he was, but Blackmon has proven to be a quick healer.

The Utah product is likely to have a new running mate (more on him soon), and he will be entering a new defense under Gus Bradley. We’ll see how much work he gets in during training camp, but the hope is that he’s ready to go.

Nick Cross

Whether the Colts knew of Willis’ impending retirement or not, they came out looking like geniuses after trading up for Cross during the 2022 NFL draft. Even if they had to send a 2023 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos, that move could pay off big time.

Not even 21 years old yet, Cross has some development ahead. But the elite athletic ability, combined with his versatility and upside, give Cross a chance to be a starter relatively soon during his rookie season. It may take a bit of time, but Cross has the traits and upside to out-produce his draft capital.

Rodney McLeod

Bringing in the veteran McLeod seems like a savvy move on Chris Ballard’s part. Though he’s likely to work more at strong safety until Cross is ready to take over, McLeod has the positional versatility to line up all over the secondary.

The veteran safety should bring plenty of experience to this young room while helping both Cross and Blackmon develop their games further. On top of that, McLeod himself can bring plenty of value and production on the back end of the defense.

Armani Watts

It will be interesting to see how the Colts use Watts. Considering they have only five safeties total on the roster, Watts may be entering a bigger role than we expect. When he signed with the Colts in free agency, the assumption was that Watts would be filling the vacant role left by George Odum.

That role consisted solely of leading the special teams unit despite having the ability to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball. With only three other safeties—one of which coming off an injury—the Colts may need to add another body to the room if Watts is only going to work on special teams.

Trevor Denbow

Denbow joined the Colts this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of SMU following the 2022 NFL draft. A linebacker/safety hybrid, Denbow is likely to work mostly at the latter position. He has solid athleticism but would probably profile more as a box safety than he would as a rangy free safety. During his 43-game career at SMU, Denbow registered 183 total tackles (122 solo), 13.5, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and eight passes defended.

It’s going to be difficult for Denbow to make the roster even with only four others ahead of him. The Colts need depth at other positions to the point where it wouldn’t make sense to keep five safeties on the roster unless that fifth safety is going to hold a rotational role on the defensive side of the ball. That role isn’t likely to be in the cards for Denbow during his rookie season.

