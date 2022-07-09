Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Quarterbacks

A new season is about to be upon us, which means the Indianapolis Colts will be featuring a new starting quarterback.

Such has been the theme since Frank Reich was hired as the head coach of the team in 2018. With a new quarterback in town, the offense is hoping to be more stable than it was in 2021.

In March, the Colts parted ways with 2021 starter Carson Wentz, sending him to the Washington Commanders for a handful of draft picks.

They also brought in a new backup quarterback who has plenty of experience in that role, which means the Colts are likely going back to carrying just two quarterbacks on the active roster.

With training camp arriving on July 26, here’s our preview for the quarterback position:

Matt Ryan

The 37-year-old veteran joined the Colts this offseason after being traded for a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons—the only team he’s ever played for in his 14-year career.

The Colts sent Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders after his one-year experiment failed and even though Ryan wasn’t available at the time of that trade, general manager Chris Ballard got pretty lucky that Ryan wound up entering the trade market.

Coming off of a down year, Ryan will be out to prove he’s still got something left in the tank. The numbers weren’t pretty, though.

Ryan’s 3,968 passing yards were his fewest since the 2010 season while his 20 touchdown passes were tied for his fewest since his rookie season. It was the first time since 2010 that Ryan failed to hit the 4,000-yard mark.

Now, he joins a Colts offense that’s ready for his kind of play. Ryan’s fit with the offense has been seamless thus far. The Colts have been extremely impressed by his accuracy, poise and leadership in the few months he’s been leading the team.

We’ll see just how far Ryan can take the Colts, but the offense should be a bit more stable with him under center.

Nick Foles

Frank Reich finally got his wish of bringing Foles in after the latter was released by the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason. Without a true backup quarterback behind Ryan, the Colts needed to add someone with experience. Thus, they signed Foles to a two-year deal.

The relationship between Foles and Reich has been well documented. Reich went so far as to say that Foles is the perfect backup quarterback and someone he’s wanted on the roster since he arrived in 2018.

The hope is that Foles doesn’t have to see too much playing time. It’s harsh to say, but that would mean something happened to Ryan as the starter.

Having Foles in the mix should benefit the quarterback room while helping the younger players develop their games.

Sam Ehlinger

After spending the majority of his rookie season as the backup to Carson Wentz, the former sixth-round pick in Ehlinger will get somewhat of a demotion. The Colts aren’t ready to make him the backup quarterback just yet with Foles now on the roster.

Ehlinger provides an intriguing skill set in the sense that he’s a dual-threat quarterback. But there are still some major concerns about his accuracy and arm strength being able to lead an offense.

Ehlinger is likely headed toward the practice squad seeing as the Colts don’t need to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster, which is where the former Longhorn can continue to develop his game.

Jack Coan

An undrafted rookie free agent out of Notre Dame, Coan is more of a camp body at this point. He’s not expected to make the roster, and he’s not expected to take Ehlinger’s spot as the third quarterback in the room. He may give the second-year quarterback a run for his money, but it’s likely that Coan is among the players waived during the final roster cuts.

