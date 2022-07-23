Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Special Teams

Indianapolis Colts training camp is just about here as the rookies are set to report Saturday.

Wrapping up the training camp previews will be the specialists on the roster. Two of them are locks to make the 53-man roster while two others will battle it out for one position.

Without further ado, here’s our preview for the special teams unit:

P Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez remains one of the better punters in the NFL. Handling the kickoff duties as well, Sanchez recorded the longest punt of his career in 2021, launching a ball 79 yards. He had 24 punts land inside the 20-yard line, which was tied for the second-highest total of his career.

LS Luke Rhodes

I’m not going to sit behind my keyboard and act like I know the nuances of long snapper play. What I do know is that Rhodes was a Pro Bowler in 2021 so that should be enough to know that the Colts have one of the elite players at the position.

K Rodrigo Blankenship

For the third year in a row, Blankenship will be fending off another kicker trying to take his job. The former undrafted rookie has been solid for the majority of his career, but he also has shown some limitations when it comes to long kicks. He dealt with a hip injury in 2021 and even though he was eligible to return from the injured reserve list late in the season, the Colts opted to keep him on the reserve list. The job is his to lose, but Blankenship has yet to fully instill confidence that he’s the long-term play.

K Jake Verity

Verity signed with the Colts this offseason on a futures deal, and he’ll be competing with Blankenship for the starting role. He was impressive during the preseason with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 but spent the season on the practice squad.

