Colts’ 2022 schedule leaks: Everything we know

The Indianapolis Colts will be releasing their schedule Thursday night officially, but there are some games that may be leaked before that happens.

Nothing is official until the teams announce it as so. It’s best to take it all with a grain of salt until the Colts officially reveal the schedule Thursday evening. But we’re still going to keep an eye on the leaks that come out from reliable sources and reporters.

We will continue to update this post until the schedule is revealed officially so keep hitting that refresh button.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Colts’ 2022 schedule:

Visiting the Giants on New Year's Day

The Colts will be on the road for an afternoon game New Year’s Day against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

