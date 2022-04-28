Colts 2022 NFL draft primer: Full list of picks, position needs, top prospects

The Indianapolis Colts will be spectators during Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night, waiting to see what the big board will look like when they are finally on the clock during the second round.

Whether you’ve been paying attention all offseason or are just now getting back into what the Colts have been doing, we’ve got you covered here with our primer for the draft.

Here’s just about everything you need to know about the Colts going into the draft:

Colts' draft pick order

The Colts have seven picks in the draft this year, starting with the No. 42 overall pick, which initially belonged to the Washington Commanders before the Carson Wentz trade.

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS) Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS) Round 4 | No. 122 overall Round 5 | No. 159 overall Round 5 | No. 179 overall (compensatory) Round 6 | No. 216 overall (compensatory) Round 7 | No. 239 overall

Positions of need

The Colts are pretty set when it comes to adding starters to the roster outside of a few positions. They have the chance to add plenty of depth players and developmental prospects who could eventually become starters with their picks.

We went into more detail here, but this is a look at the top needs for the Colts in the draft:

Wide Receiver Left Tackle Cornerback Tight End Safety Edge Rusher Quarterback Interior Defensive Line Interior Offensive Line Linebacker Running Back

Mock Drafts

Throughout the offseason, we did plenty of mock drafts. Some of them might be a little outdated since we get more information as the offseason goes along, but they can still serve as a good reference guide when it comes to the prospects.

Position-by-position preview

We went through every position, highlighting the offseason moves and the vibes of the draft class at each spot. We also mentioned the best prospect fits and other prospects the Colts should consider at each position.

Story continues

Position-by-position preview

Prospects the Colts should target

The Colts could go several directions with their picks. We detailed a number of prospects that are likely to be in the range for Indy.

10 wide receivers to consider on Day 2 (link)

4 offensive tackles to consider on Day 2 (link)

9 tight ends to target in the draft (link)

10 cornerbacks to target in the draft (link)

Quarterback prospects in each round (link)

Trade Value Chart

We know how much the Colts love trading draft picks. This chart, which is based off of the Rich Hill model, can give us an idea of the value when the trades eventually go down. It’s not perfect, but it’s a solid reference.

How the Colts can get an A-plus haul

Getting the perfect draft almost never happens. But it’s okay to dream sometimes. The analysis will differ from my opinion, but we gave a blueprint for how the Colts could come away with an A-plus draft haul.

How the Colts can get an A-plus haul

1

1