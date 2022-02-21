Colts’ 2022 mock draft roundup: Feb. 21

With the 2022 NFL combine just around the corner, the Indianapolis Colts are preparing their big board for the upcoming NFL draft in April.

The Senior Bowl is over with, which means the scouting combine is the next big mile marker of the offseason followed by the various college pro days around the country.

The Colts don’t have a first-round pick due to the Carson Wentz trade so it’s difficult to truly gauge what the mock drafts are projecting for Indy. At this point in the offseason, multiple-round mock drafts aren’t as prominent.

But that’s not going to stop us from digging to round up all of the different projections from other sites. Plenty of sites have overlapping picks but we tried to keep from being as redundant as possible.

With a focus mainly on the second-round picks (No. 47 overall), here is our first mock draft roundup of the offseason for the Colts:

Draft Wire: WR David Bell, Purdue

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Date: Feb. 17

Author: Luke Easterling

Link to mock draft

Author’s Take: N/A

The Athletic: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

Date: Jan. 19

Author: Dane Brugler

Link to mock draft

Author’s Take: N/A

Pro Football Focus: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian

Date: Feb. 21

Author: Austin Gayle

Link to mock draft

Author’s Take: N/A

San Diego Union-Tribune: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Feb. 10

Author: Eddie Brown

Link to mock draft

Author’s Take: “The Colts have an aging Jack Doyle at tight end with Mo Alie-Cox facing free agency. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McBride had a highly-productive senior season — 1,121 yards on 90 receptions — and showcased significant blocking prowess along the way. Top needs: WR, DB, OL”

NFL.com: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Feb. 14

Author: Chad Reuter

Link to mock draft

Author’s Take: N/A

Pro Football Network: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Penn State

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Date: Feb. 19

Author: James Fragoza

Link to mock draft

Story continues

Author’s Take: N/A

Colts Wire: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian

Date: Feb. 20

Author: Kevin Hickey

Link to mock draft

Author’s Take: “The Carson Wentz saga appears to be coming to an end this offseason. Though it isn’t official, there is an incredible amount of smoke around the situation. If Wentz is gone, the likelihood of the Colts drafting a quarterback increases.

While they certainly could turn to free agency rather than drafting a quarterback for the third consecutive year, Strong is an intriguing option on Day 2. He has arguably the best arm talent in the class and regularly had pre-snap responsibilities at Nevada.

Strong is limited mobility-wise and has a nasty history of knee injuries. He’ll need to interview well at the combine but until we get there, Strong is likely the top option at quarterback for the Colts in the draft.”

1

1