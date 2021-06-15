Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: WR Zach Pascal

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their spring workouts at the end of May and will return for training camp sometime at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 regular season.

Before that happens, we will be going through the majority of the roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

After previewing Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell, it’s time to turn our attention to one of the most underrated players on the roster.

General Information

Name: Zach Pascal Position: WR Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 214 pounds Age: 26 College: Old Dominion Free Agent Year: 2022

Background

Pascal went undrafted following the 2017 NFL draft, singing with Washington as an undrafted free agent rookie. He was cut during the final roster cuts before the 2017 season and wound up signing to the Tennessee Titans practice squad. The Colts claimed Pascal off of waivers when the Titans let him go during the 2018 offseason. Pascal made the active roster and has been a key depth piece in the wide receiver room since. Over the last two seasons, Pascal has 10 touchdowns, tied for the most among all pass-catchers on the roster. Among players with at least 20 receptions on the Colts roster in 2020, Pascal's 14.6 yards per reception was the highest.

Expected Role

With Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton leading the way, Pascal is likely the WR4 if Parris Campbell stays healthy. That's not a knock on Pascal at all as he provides incredible depth for the room. But if all three of those players are healthy, it's going to eat into his snap count every week.

2021 Outlook

Pascal signed his restricted free agent tender for the 2021 season so he will certainly be looking to secure an extension if he continues to play a crucial depth role in the wide receiver room. If all goes well, Pascal will likely see a slightly declined snap count, but given his abilities in the red zone, the Colts will likely continue to use him in that capacity.

Bottom Line

Pascal is a player that may not be a household name, but the depth he provides shouldn't go unnoticed. He can make big plays and has a knack for finding the end zone. He may see less work if Campbell stays healthy, but he should still be a core piece in the wide receiver room.

