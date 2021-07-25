Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: Safety

The Indianapolis Colts will officially begin training camp next week as they prepare for the arrival of the 2021 regular season.

As the defense looks to make a leap into one of the premier units across the league, the safety room will be led by a duo of young playmakers who could be manning their positions for years to come.

There have been some slight additions to the room during the offseason, including a signing of a veteran and the selection of a rookie in the draft.

Here’s our preview for the safety position entering training camp:

Khari Willis

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

A fourth-round pick from the 2019 draft, Willis has emerged as one of the most underrated players both on the Colts roster and at the safety position across the NFL. Playing more of a robber role for the Colts, Willis makes an impact against the run. His 28 defensive stops in 2020 were the 10th-most among safeties, per Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile his 88.8 passer rating allowed in coverage was the 17th-lowest among qualified safeties (min. 600 snaps). Willis will be a leader in the defense for another season and has quietly been one of the more productive young safeties in the NFL.

Julian Blackmon

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

While Willis has been working as an enforcer type, the other part of the duo is Blackmon. The 2020 rookie showed immense promise during his first campaign both against the run and in coverage. At one point, he was in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, Blackmon's game regressed mightily during the second half of his rookie season. His angles toward ball carriers needs to improve as does his consistency when engaging to lower his missed tackle rate. But his 40.2 passer rating allowed was one of the best marks among all safeties in 2020. Making a Year 2 leap should be on the docket for the Utah product.

George Odum

AP Photo/David Dermer

Though Odum doesn't see much work on the defensive side of the ball, he makes an elite impact on special teams. Odum was named an All-Pro special-teamer during the 2020 season and was tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason. Assuming Odum continues his sole special teams work, the Colts know they have a commodity in the former undrafted free agent. He may not hold a huge role on defense, but Odum will certainly continue to be one of the best special teams players in the NFL.

Story continues

Sean Davis

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

The Colts brought in Davis from the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal this offseason, hoping to add some veteran depth to the room. Davis is likely to work more as a coverage safety than one who impacts a big impact against the run. He's fighting for a roster spot with a rookie, which makes him a player to watch when training camp commences.

Shawn Davis

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Colts used their fifth-round pick on Davis out of Florida during the 2021 draft. Davis is a hard-hitting enforcer who has also has shown to make some splash plays in coverage. It isn't clear if the Colts feel Davis is ready for a rotational role yet in dime packages but as a rookie fighting for a roster spot, he'll be one to keep an eye on over the course of the next month.

1

1