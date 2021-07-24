Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: Cornerbacks

The Indianapolis Colts are just days away from the start of training camp after the rookies officially reported on Saturday.

The cornerback position will be an interesting one to watch on the defensive side of the ball. Not much has changed after the Colts re-signed both Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie, but they will see the return of 2020 opt-out Marvell Tell.

Here’s our preview of the cornerback position entering training camp:

Kenny Moore

The best cornerback on the roster and arguably the best slot cornerback in the NFL, Moore is just now entering his prime as the swiss-army knife of the defense. Searching for his first Pro Bowl nod, Moore should get some better recognition as a key cog in a top-10 defense in 2021. Moore's ability to work in press, zone and man make him valuable in that right alone. But he's one of the best open-field tacklers in the league, and the Colts have found value in using him as a blitzer as well. Expect another big year from the Valdosta State product.

Xavier Rhodes

The Colts banked on a bounce-back campaign from Rhodes in 2020, and they got it. The veteran proved to be a reliable boundary cornerback, claiming a starting spot almost immediately. After re-signing on a one-year deal this offseason, Rhodes is expected to be the starter again on the boundary.

Rock Ya-Sin

This is a big year for Ya-Sin. The third-year cornerback is hoping to show the Colts he can put together a complete campaign on the boundary. He has shown flashes of development and big play ability, but he's also allowed a passer rating of 105.3 in his first two seasons, per Pro Football Focus. Ya-Sin will be one of the players to watch most at training camp.

Marvell Tell

Tell opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He showed flashes during the end of his rookie season in 2019 that maybe he can compete for a starting role. It isn't clear how he's going to look after taking a year off, but he will also be in competition for one of the starting boundary roles.

T.J. Carrie

Carrie was solid in a rotational role for the Colts in 2020 and while he worked some in the slot, most of his snaps came on the outside. Carrie wound up taking over the starting role from Ya-Sin during the second half of the 2020 season and should be in the competition again after he re-signed on a one-year deal this offseason.

Isaiah Rodgers

The sixth-round pick had a strong rookie season as a return man for the Colts. Only two players averaged more than Rodgers' 28.8 yards per return on kickoffs in 2020. Though he may be more of a slot cornerback, Rodgers will be competing for a bigger role on the defensive side of the ball while contributing in a big way on special teams again.

