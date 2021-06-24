Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: TE Kylen Granson

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their spring workouts at the end of May and will return for training camp sometime at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 regular season.

Before that happens, we will be going through the majority of the roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

We’ve already taken a look at previewing Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Now, it’s time to turn to an exciting rookie who joins the room.

General Information

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Name: Kylen Granson Position: TE Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 242 pounds Age: 23 College: SMU Free Agent Year: 2025

Background

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Granson initially started his collegiate career with the Rice Owls but transferred after the firing of coach David Bailiff. He wound up getting a walk-on spot at SMU and after sitting out one season due to NCAA rules, Granson turned into a dynamic threat in the passing game. Over 22 games during his final two seasons with the Mustangs, Granson recorded 78 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 16.1 yards per catch. His 14 touchdown receptions set a school record for tight ends. The Colts selected Granson in the fourth round (No. 127 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft.

Expected Role

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

The tight end room is pretty set entering training camp. Jack Doyle will be the starter working both inline and in the slot. He's not as dynamic of a pass-catcher, but he's solid in short area and is one of the best blockers in the NFL. Alie-Cox is still developing his game as a receiving threat, but his blocking ability will also get him on the field more. So that leaves Granson to take the TE3 and H-back role that the Colts used for Trey Burton in 2020. It doesn't lead to a whole lot of snaps (34.4% in 2020), but it could be enough for Granson to prove his worth in the passing game. His only competition is Noah Togiai, who was a healthy scratch for the majority of last season so it's widely expected that Granson will be the TE3 when the campaign starts.

2021 Outlook

AP Photo/Stephen Spillman

Granson is an intriguing player to keep an eye on because of his skill set as a receiver. He's extremely dynamic after the catch and is a solid route runner from the slot. Granson was one of the stars of rookie minicamp, getting plenty of praise from general manager Chris Ballard. The rookie may not gobble up a massive target share during his rookie season, but he will have his chances when the Colts go with their heavy packages. Granson is walking into a role that should give him roughly 30% of the offensive snaps and a chance to prove himself early as a pass-catcher.

Bottom Line

Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

The TE3 for the Colts doesn't hold a massive role, but the team isn't afraid to use heavy packages. Granson should see a decent enough workload to make some type of impact while getting the chance to prove he belongs as a part of the passing game. His skill set works nicely within the west coast scheme, which gives him a chance to showcase his abilities as a receiver.

