Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: OT Eric Fisher

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their spring workouts at the end of May and will return for training camp sometime at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 regular season.

Before that happens, we will be going through the majority of the roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

Rounding out the offense is the big boys up front and we’ll start with the newest addition to the offensive line.

General Information

AP Photo/Justin Edmonds

Name: Eric Fisher Position: LT Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 315 pounds Age: 30 College: Central Michigan Free Agent Year: 2022

Background

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Fisher was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2013 NFL draft and has been anchoring the left side of the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line until his release this offseason. In his eight seasons with the Chiefs, Fisher earned two Pro Bowl nods (2018, 2020). For the majority of his career, he was a reliable piece to the offensive front. He appeared in 117 of a possible 128 games. For the first six seasons of his career, Fisher appeared in at least 14 games every season. He wound up only playing eight games in 2019 and 15 games in 2020. Unfortunately, he tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship game in January, which was a part of the reason for his release from the Chiefs. The Colts signed Fisher to a one-year deal following the 2021 NFL draft.

Expected Role

AP Photo/David Becker

Fisher will be the starting left tackle to replace Anthony Castonzo, who announced his retirement after 10 years in the NFL this offseason. The only question with Fisher will be how quickly he returns from the Achilles rehab. It may be a bit hasty to project him to be ready for Week 1, but the Colts seem to have confidence Fisher will return at some point during the first half of the regular season.

2021 Outlook

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fisher's outlook for the 2021 season all comes down to how he bounces back from Achilles surgery. The Colts don't need him to play at a Pro Bowl level in order for the offense to run efficiently. They would love that, for sure, but it isn't a necessity. Fisher can make the transition into the Colts blocking scheme relatively easily. The hope is he can have a similar impact to that of Castonzo where the Colts can leave him on an island where he can handle himself against a team's edge rusher. But it all comes back to how much he will be impacted by the Achilles.

Story continues

Bottom Line

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Fisher can be the reason the Colts offensive line stays elite. They don't need elite production from him in order to function. They just need him to be a solid piece next to All-Pro Quenton Nelson. As long as his Achilles doesn't hamper him too much, Fisher should be in for a solid season while keeping the offensive front as one of the best in the game.

1

1