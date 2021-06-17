Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: WR Dezmon Patmon

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their spring workouts at the end of May and will return for training camp sometime at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 regular season.

Before that happens, we will be going through the majority of the roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

After previewing Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal, it’s time to turn our attention to one of the up and coming players on the roster.

General Information

Name: Dezmon Patmon Position: WR Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds Age: 22 College: Washington State Free Agent Year: 2024

Background

Patmon was drafted out of Washington State in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Colts. He spent his entire rookie season on the active roster but was a healthy scratch in all but one game. He was active in Week 17 against the Jaguars but played just two snaps on offense.

Expected Role

Patmon will be battling for the final spot in the wide receiver room. It should be expected that four players have spots locked up: Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal. One could even make the argument that Ashton Dulin is set in the room because of his contributions on special teams. Entering raining camp, Patmon should be considered the favorite for the final wide receiver spot.

2021 Outlook

There is hope that we see a bigger role for Patmon in Year 2. His size and ahtleticism could be a difference-maker for the Colts on the outside. Only he, Pittman Jr. and rookie seventh-round pick Mike Strachan have the body type to be a true alpha. The Colts will prioritize their top three receivers and Pascal ahead of Patmon on the depth chart if everyone's healthy. The WR4 played on 27% of snaps in 2020 so with Dulin doing most of his work on special teams, that may be where Patmon starts the 2021 season if he wins the role. There should be some excitement when it comes to Patmon. Even if he doesn't take over the room, he could provide some strong depth if his game continues to develop.

Bottom Line

Patmon is an intriguing player for the Colts because of what he could be. His size, speed and athleticism point to a player who could hold a solid role on the depth chart if he game continues to develop. It will be important for Patmon to show out during training camp and the preseason, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he winds up as the WR4 in snaps played when the 2021 season is over.

