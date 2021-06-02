Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: QB Jacob Eason

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their spring workouts at the end of May and will return for training camp sometime at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 regular season.

Before that happens, we will be going through the majority of the roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

Next up is second-year quarterback Jacob Eason, who is battling for the backup role behind starter Carson Wentz:

General Information

Name: Jacob Eason Position: QB Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 231 pounds Age: 23 College: Washington Free Agent Year: 2024

Background

Eason was a fourth-round pick with the Colts in the 2020 NFL draft, coming in at No. 127 overall. He didn't play a single snap during his rookie year, treating it as a redshirt campaign while learning in the quarterback room behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett. Eason stayed on the 53-man roster for the entire season but was a healthy scratch every week.

Expected Role

Following his 2020 redshirt season, Eason will be battling with sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger for the backup role behind Wentz. Eason didn't see a ton of work throughout the 2020 season and didn't have a preseason due to COVID-19, so this will really be the first time the Colts see Eason flash his talent outside of the practice setting.

2021 Outlook

Eason has been blessed with a rocket arm and elite size for the quarterback position. Even though he slipped to the fourth round, the Colts were intrigued by those traits. Eason has also proven to be a hard worker during his time with the Colts and has gained nothing but praise given the situation he's been thrown into. But now he has some competition and one might argue that Ehlinger's game is better suited for Frank Reich's offense given the latter's mobility and athleticism. Eason has to prove that he's made strides in his accuracy while also showing his ability to handle pressure, which was one of his biggest knocks in college. At best, Eason proves he can be a viable backup to Wentz. At worst, he's likely a healthy scratch on game days again while working behind Wentz and Ehlinger.

Bottom Line

The Colts have their starter in Wentz, and they are hoping he will provide them a full season of above-average quarterback play. Eason will be looking to earn the backup role behind Wentz but will face some stiff competition in the form of Ehlinger. After his redshirt season, Eason has a lot to prove to himself and the Colts if he wants to stick around in Frank Reich's offense.

