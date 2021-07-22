Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: Defensive end

The Indianapolis Colts report for training camp in less than a week with rookies reporting on Saturday, and one of the rookies will be looking to make a major impact in 2021.

The Colts let both of their defensive end starters walk in free agency. Justin Houston is still on the market while Denico Autry signed with the Tennessee Titans. With the additions of some depth free agents and a couple of draft picks, the Colts are banking on their young edge rushers to make an impact.

As training camp approaches, here’s our preview for the defensive end position:

Tyquan Lewis

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The former second-round pick has really come to be a nice depth piece for the Colts working both on the edge and the interior. With Autry now in Nashville, it is expected that Lewis will get the chance to hold that role along the defensive line. Lewis hasn't quite broken out yet, and that might be due mostly to his limited role through his first three seasons. Even so, he's coming off of a career year in 2020 with 4.0 sacks and eight tackles for loss on 40% of the defensive snaps. Lewis should be a starter when Week 1 rolls around while working inside as well at times.

Kwity Paye

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The crown jewel of the Colts' 2021 draft class, Paye is hoping to be the type of difference-maker on the edge that can elevate an entire defense. His rare athleticism, high character and projectability suggest Paye has the ceiling to be a starter right away. Paye had a strong showing in the spring and will compete for the starting role opposite Lewis. If he can hit the ground running, the entire defense can take a step forward.

Kemoko Turay

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

It has been a rough two years for Turay. He didn't see much time as a rookie in 2018 then flashed some insane upside to start the 2019 season before suffering a dislocated ankle early on. He came back in 2020 for the second half of the campaign, but it was clear he wasn't right. Turay had clean-up surgery on his ankle this offseason. This is a big year for Turay, who is in a contract year. His injury and setbacks have kept him from reaching his potential and if Paye explodes during his rookie season, there is a chance the Colts let him walk at the end of 2021. Turay is certainly a player to keep an eye on given the talent he flashed in 2019.

Ben Banogu

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Another player with his proverbial back to the wall is Banogu. The athletic defender out of TCU has yet to make an impact throughout his first two seasons. He wound up being a healthy scratch during the second half of 2020, which included the playoff game against the Bills. Banogu has been working this offseason to crack a rotational role from the edge. With the addition of Paye and fellow rookie Dayo Odeyingbo, Banogu certainly needs to come out firing at training camp.

Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Muhammad has been a steady contributor for the Colts since they claimed him off waivers before the 2018 season. He has just 5.0 sacks in three seasons with Indy while playing 40%, 47% and 56% of the snaps over that span, respectively. Muhammad is a solid run defender from the edge, and it's likely that he makes the roster. He doesn't seem to offer much upside as a pass rusher given the last three years in Indy, but he's likely to hold a rotational role again.

Isaac Rochell

The first player the Colts signed when free agency opened this offseason, Rochell will be competing for a roster spot. There is a lot of competition in the room and while it isn't clear how many edge rushers the Colts will keep, Rochell likely finds himself on the roster bubble along with the aforementioned Banogu. In 51 games with the Chargers, Rochell has 9.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

Dayo Odeyingbo

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

While Paye may be the crown jewel of the draft class, Odeyingbo is the player the Colts may be most excited about. Dubbed "The Human Hurricane" by the scouting department, Odeyingbo has extremely high upside. However, he's currently working through rehabbing a torn Achilles he sustained in January. The Colts are taking more of a long-term approach when it comes to Odeyingbo so he's likely to not make any noise during training camp. But the draft capital and tea's excitement warranted a spot in the preview.

