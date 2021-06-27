Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: C Ryan Kelly

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their spring workouts at the end of May and will return for training camp sometime at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 regular season.

Before that happens, we will be going through the majority of the roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

After previewing left tackle Eric Fisher and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, it’s time to take a look at the anchor of the offensive line.

General Information

Name: Ryan Kelly Position: C Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 307 pounds Age: 28 College: Alabama Free Agent Year: 2025

Background

The Colts selected Kelly with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft where he immediately stepped in as one of the best centers in the league. Though he dealt with injuries during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Kelly has remained in the premier tier at his position. Kelly has allowed just four sacks over the last three years while being the anchor of the offensive line, per Pro Football Focus. In 2020, Kelly allowed two sacks, three quarterback hits and 13 total pressures on 605 pass-blocking snaps. The Alabama product earned himself a nice extension before the 2020 season that made him the highest-paid center in the NFL at the time.

Expected Role

Kelly will remain in his role as the starting center for the Colts as long he stays healthy, which is something he's been able to do over the last few years.

2021 Outlook

The Colts have a strong interior offensive line and much of the success comes from Kelly. His ability to lead on and off the field is the reason why he's the team's representative for the NFLPA. Meshing with new quarterback Carson Wentz will take some time but at this point, Kelly is likely used to the process. The 28-year-old will be looking to string together another highly productive campaign. His ability to ID fronts and packages while also providing upper-tier run blocking and pass protection gives the Colts an advantage every week.

Bottom Line

The Colts offensive line is typically considered one of the elite units in the NFL, and Kelly plays a heavy role in that. His ability to lead the offense both physically and mentally is one of the reasons he's considered among the best centers in the NFL.

