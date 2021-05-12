Colts’ 2021 schedule leaks: Everything we know

The Indianapolis Colts will be releasing their schedule Wednesday night officially, but there are some games that may be leaked before that happens.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Colts’ 2021 schedule:

Season Opener Confirmed

The Colts will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks to open the regular season in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will be on Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox. Indy is already opening as 2.5-point home favorites for the opener.

Thursday Night Football

In Week 9, the Colts will be hosting the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game is set for Nov. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network. This is the first prime-time game at home for the Colts since Week 15 of the 2017 season.

Christmas Day

The Colts will reportedly be visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, which is a Saturday. This is the first time the Colts will have played on Christmas Day.

Hosting New England

The Colts will reportedly host the New England Patriots in Week 15. The date has not been set yet, it will be either Dec. 18 or 19, with a to-be-determined time.

