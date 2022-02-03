Colts’ 2021 rookie review: DE Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t get much out of their rookie class during the 2021 season but the one player who saw the most action was first-round pick Kwity Paye.

The freak defensive end earned a starting role on the edge right away and while he showed there is plenty of room for growth within his game, Paye also showed plenty of promise as well.

With the Colts’ season over, it’s time to take a look back at the rookie campaign for Paye:

Arrival

Paye arrived as the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The selection was met with booming excitement both from the front office and within the fanbase.

Paye’s draft profile was one that held more intrigue than production considering his role at Michigan. But the athleticism and traits alone were enough to warrant optimism for the future.

Paye earned his starting role during training camp and the preseason when he was constantly winning battles in the trenches thanks to his supreme athleticism and bend around the arc.

Playing Time

Solely grading rookies on their production can sometimes lead to a false narrative. It’s difficult to put up elite numbers right off the bat. Not only are these players competing against the best competition in the world, they are also making major life adjustments.

So while production is always nice to see, sometimes the simple act of getting playing time helps development.

For Paye, he led all Colts rookies in snaps played with 639. That was good for 58.6% of the defensive snaps. Given how much the Colts like to rotate their defensive line, that’s a strong indication that Paye was on the field a lot.

Only Al-Qaudin Muhammad (801) played more defensive snaps than Paye among Colts defensive ends.

Production

Paye had an up-and-down season when it came to production. He ended his rookie campaign with 4.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.

According to Pro Football Focus, Paye recorded the highest pass-rush grade among all rookie edge defenders with at least 140 pass-rushing snaps (71.9) while being tied for the third-most pressures (39). His 15.1% pass-rush win rate was also the leader among all rookie defensive ends.

Against the run, Paye was more average than anything. His 12 run stops were tied for the fifth-most among qualified rookie edge defenders.

Paye’s production mostly came in bunches. He would hit a hot streak and make a major impact while other times he would be essentially non-existent. Having a bit more consistency would help but the flashes were enough to prove he still has a very high ceiling.

Overall Review & Future Outlook

The Colts should be excited about what the future could hold for Paye. We already know he’s one of those players that fit the character mold to a tee. Now, it’s all a matter of putting his physical game together.

Paye’s flashes during those stretches of production showed he has the potential to be a high-impact edge rusher for the Colts. I’d like to see him continue to work on his counter moves while having a plan to attack the arc. The same could probably be said about most young edge rushers going into their second season.

If Paye can put together his freakish athleticism with a developed pass-rush plan, he could be facing a breakout campaign in 2022.

