Colts’ 2021 NFL draft pick trade chart

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The 2021 NFL draft is just over two weeks away and the Indianapolis Colts are team that could trade back from their current standing with the No. 21 overall pick.

As that time comes, there are a few ways to measure what kind of picks the Colts can get in a trade. Being a team that is very open to moving back, this is very relevant for general manager Chris Ballard.

There are many ways to determine the value of a draft pick. The most popular is the Jimmy Johnson model, which comes from the former NFL head coach and two-time Super Bowl champion.

The other draft pick value chart comes from Rich Hill of Pats Pulpit, who developed an updated system that some believe is a more accurate representation of how picks are traded in recent history.

The Colts gave up their third-round pick in this draft and what will likely be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft in order to acquire Carson Wentz. Given their quiet free agency and Ballard’s love for draft picks, it wouldn’t be a shock at all to see them trade back from No. 21 and add another third-round pick.

It will be interesting to see what happens when the draft arrives but for those doing mock drafts or simply curious about what kind of haul the Colts could get, you now have a reference page.

