Colts’ 2021 mock draft roundup: April 19

The Indianapolis Colts are just over one week away from the 2021 NFL draft, and the mock drafts are emerging as analysts try to figure out what each team will do during the offseason’s biggest event.

We’ve been going through the mock drafts around the industry to see which prospects the Colts are being projected to pick. Check out our other ones on April 12 and April 5 to see how they’ve changed over the weeks.

Here’s an updated look on the roundup just a week and a half out from the draft:

USA TODAY: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

AP Photo/Matt Gentry

Date: April 19 Author: Nate Davis Link to mock draft Author's take: "Anthony Castonzo's retirement leaves a void at left tackle for an otherwise stalwart line. Barring a veteran acquisition or shuffling All-Pro LG Quenton Nelson outside, the path of least resistance might be drafting reliable Darrisaw and leaving the other four starters in place. Gotta bubble-wrap new QB Carson Wentz after he was sacked a league-high 50 times (in just 12 games) and eventually fell apart."

Pro Football Focus: EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 19 Author: Steve Palazzolo Link to mock draft Author's take: "It’d be great to give the Colts a tackle in the first round, but I don’t love the value at this point in the draft. Oweh adds the athleticism that the Colts covet, and he steps in at a position of need along the defensive front. Oweh took huge strides in the run game, and his legendary pro day featured a 4.38 40-yard dash. He also ranked in the 95th percentile or better in the vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone and short shuttle. Don’t worry about Oweh's zero-sack 2020 season; his 86.2 pass-rush grade over the last two years is a better indicator of future pass-rush performance."

CBS Sports: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Date: April 19 Author: Ryan Wilson Link to mock draft Author's take: "Anthony Castonzo has announced his retirement and Jenkins, who plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet, and moves well in space. He can also man the left or right tackle positions."

Story continues

Draft Wire: OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 19 Author: Luke Easterling Link to mock draft Author's take: "If Carson Wentz is going to live up to his potential in Indy, he’s going to need a replacement for the recently retired Anthony Castonzo at left tackle. Thankfully for Wentz and the Colts, it’s a great year to need one in the draft, and they should have plenty of quality options here. In this scenario, they opt for Cosmi, who has all the physical tools to excel at the position, and tons of experience at left tackle against top competition."

NFL.com: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 16 Author: Charles Davis Link to mock draft Author's take: "Retired stalwart LT Anthony Castonzo is replaced by Jenkins, who brings a nasty disposition to the NFL."

Pro Football Network: OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 19 Author: Nick Farabaugh Link to mock draft Author's take: "With Anthony Castonzo’s retirement, the Colts will need to address the tackle position sooner rather than later in the 2021 NFL Draft. Even with four tackles off the board, Samuel Cosmi is fair value and can fill that need effortlessly for Indianapolis. Cosmi’s ever-improving hands combined with fleet, light footwork make him an ideal fit for the Colts’ offensive line. He will help protect Carson Wentz as he tries to rebound in 2021."

ESPN: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool

Date: April 13 Author: Mel Kiper Jr. Link to mock draft Author's take: "With my first-round offensive tackles all picked, Indianapolis should address its pass rush, even if it does bring back Justin Houston. Phillips might be the best pure pass-rusher in this class, but he needs to improve his all-around game. He also has some durability concerns -- he had multiple concussions at UCLA before he transferred to Miami -- which means his medical checks with teams are extremely important.

The Draft Network: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 19 Author: Benjamin Solak Link to mock draft Author's take: "This is a bit of an [insert OT here] spot. I don’t think it’ll be Teven Jenkins, who apparently is “viewed as a right tackle” by the NFL—and the Colts clearly need a left tackle to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo. I would like Samuel Cosmi, the athlete out of Texas—but I think the Colts would prefer Liam Eichenberg, the tackle out of Notre Dame and once teammate of Quenton Nelson, given their success drafting from that factory. On top of it all? Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood, who tested better than I thought he might, has multiple years of starting experience, and critically, has big-time length (33 ⅞”) in a generally stubby offensive tackle class. I think Leatherwood could be aptly described as pro-ready, which makes sense on a Colts offense that’s clearly pushing for playoff contention with the trade acquisition of Carson Wentz and re-signing of T.Y Hilton."

Touchdown Wire: OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Date: April 13 Author: Doug Farrar Link to mock draft Author's take: "The Colts were not able to replace the recently retired Anthony Castonzo in free agency, which is why their projected starting left tackle were the season to start today would be Julie’n Davenport, who had just 30 snaps with the Dolphins in 2020… probably because he gave up 15 sacks and 76 total pressures for Miami and Houston in 2018 and 2019 combined. Vera-Tucker, on the other hand, had just one collegiate season (2020) at left tackle after two at guard, but he held up very well, allowing eight total pressures (four sacks) in 305 pass-blocking snaps. His “nightmare game” against Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, a sure-fire top pick sooner than later, still showed Vera-Tucker holding his own more often than not. Vera-Tucker is a project to a point at left tackle, but he’s a worthy one."

1

1