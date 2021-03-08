Colts’ 2021 free agency target: TE Jonnu Smith

The Indianapolis Colts could be spenders in free agency during the 2021 offseason so we will be profiling several potential targets at positions of need.

With Jack Doyle under contract and Mo Alie-Cox expected to be re-signed as a restricted free agent, the Colts will need to add a move tight end to the roster. They haven’t drafted one since Chris Ballard took over so it’s more likely they look to free agency to fill that void.

As free agency gets closer, we will do our best to preview and profile potential targets for the Colts this offseason. With roughly $43 million in projected salary-cap space, the Colts can go after whoever they want.

Please note that these articles aren’t reporting who the Colts will go after or who they have an interest in. This isn’t inside information but instead suggests who may be potential fits for the Colts to consider.

Profile

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Name:Jonnu SmithAge: 25 Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 248 pounds Draft Year: 2017 — 3rd round Free Agent Rank (TD Wire): No. 37 overall — 2nd TE Career StatsSpider Chart

The Road So Far

AP Photo/Nick Wass

A third-round pick out of Florida International, Smith joined the Titans with an incredible athletic profile. This is still the reason many believe he has the upside to be a strong contributor in the passing game in an offense that features that phase of the game more than the Titans did. Smith has been an intriguing pass catcher during his time with the Titans but he never truly broke out. He had a career year in 2020 setting personal bests in receptions (41), receiving yards (448) and touchdowns (8). Per Pro Football Focus, Smith's 1.49 yards per route run was 10th-best among tight ends with at least 60 targets in 2020.

Fit With The Colts

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

With Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox (expectedly) in the mix, the Colts need a move tight end. They brought in Trey Burton on a minimum deal in 2020 and while he was fine, he didn't really move the needle in terms of game-breaking ability. That's where Smith comes in. His athleticism and size makes him a mismatch for Frank Reich's offense and one that could pay massive dividends for Carson Wentz. Reich knows how to scheme up tight ends to get them in favorable matchups. Doing so with Smith's athleticism would be exciting to watch at Lucas Oil Stadium, especially given his ability to create after the catch—a staple of Reich's offense. Doyle is a fine short-yardage target while Alie-Cox has shown flashes of being a nice intermediate option. Bringing in Smith would give the Colts an excellent option in the passing game regardless of who is lined up against him.

Story continues

Price

AP Photo/Sam Craft

The price on Smith this offseason will be interesting but there seems to be a bit of a consensus on the range in which he could get paid. Spotrac's market value model projects Smith to get a five-year, $40 million deal, coming out to $8 million annually. That would make him the sixth-highest paid tight end in terms of average annual value. Pro Football Focus is projecting Smith to sign a four-year deal worth $38 million, coming out to $9.5 million guaranteed. The length of the contract might be what is in question for Smith this offseason, but he's young enough for a team to sign him to a multi-year deal. For the Colts, it would likely be a three-year deal, which is the most they've given to an outside free agent.

Conclusion

AP Photo/Nick Wass

While tight end might not be the biggest need for the Colts, Smith should be a player they go after heavily. Ballard will have his limits as he always does with each player but Smith's talent and athleticism could open up a lot of production in Reich's offense. Smith is still young enough to take a chance on a multi-year deal and with the way Reich schemes the tight end position, it could have a massive payoff once the former third-round pick gets acclimated. Surrounding Carson Wentz with talent is vital this offseason, and the Colts need look no further than Smith at the tight end position.

1

1