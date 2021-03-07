Colts’ 2021 free agency target: WR Nelson Agholor

The Indianapolis Colts could be spenders in free agency during the 2021 offseason so we will be profiling several potential targets at positions of need.

Adding to the wide receiver position will be vital for the Colts this offseason even if they retain veteran T.Y. Hilton, who is set to be a free agent in March. With Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal currently leading the room, the Colts can look to free agency for some help at the position.

So as free agency gets closer, we will do our best to preview and profile potential targets for the Colts this offseason. With roughly $43 million in projected salary-cap space, the Colts can go after whoever they want.

Please note that these articles aren’t reporting who the Colts will go after or who they have an interest in. This isn’t inside information but instead suggests who may be potential fits for the Colts to consider.

Profile

Name:Nelson AgholorAge: 27 Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 198 pounds Draft Year: 2015 — 1st round Free Agent Rank (TD Wire): 67th overall — 11th WR Career StatsSpider Chart

The Road So Far

Agholor was a first-round pick with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, a selection that Eagles fans have been dreading for years. He never really separated himself to lead the wide receiver room and some drops in big situations only made matters worse. He signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and saw a bit of a resurgence as a deep threat for Derek Carr. His 18.7 yards per reception mark in 2020 was easily the highest of his career while matching his career-high with eight receiving touchdowns. Agholor finished the 2020 campaign with 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fit With The Colts

Agholor is an interesting target for the Colts. He's an incredible weapon from the slot and can make a major impact from that position as he did in Philly. It was when he was bumped to the outside that he had trouble. But the 2020 season showed he can have success in the right environment on the boundary. The Colts value versatility so that's a plus when it comes to Agholor. He can work inside and out while his 4.42 speed should be a welcome sight for Carson Wentz, who had plenty of experience working with the USC product. Agholor's speed and ability to make plays downfield. Six of his eight touchdowns came from throws 20+ yards downfield, per Pro Football Focus. Wentz needs a deep threat to get back to form, and Agholor fits that mold for Indy.

Price

Agholor's price shouldn't be to the point where the Colts are deterred from signing him. He showed promise but Agholor is likely to be in the second wave of free agents, which is where Chris Ballard makes his money. Spotrac's market value model has Agholor projected to receive a two-year, $19.5 million deal, coming out to $9.7 million annually. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus is projecting a two-year, $15 million deal, coming out to $7.5 million annually. Both prices will work for the Colts. Even if they had to pay the higher price of the two, that would be solid value for what they could get in return. Agholor had a tough start to his career, but he would be well worth a two-year deal in that range.

Conclusion

It would be fun for the Colts to go and get an Allen Robinson or Chris Godwin. But it's just not realistic. But they can still find value in Agholor, who is coming off of a career year in Vegas and showed he can turn things around as a deep threat. Agholor has experience working with Wentz, he fits the Colts offense schematically and should fall into their price range for a WR2. Going after a target like Agholor would give the Colts more explosiveness and talent without breaking the bank, and they could still add another wideout in the draft. It may not be a sexy signing, but Agholor joining the Colts would help the offense.

