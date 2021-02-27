Colts’ 2021 free agency target: WR Marvin Jones

Kevin Hickey
·4 min read
The Indianapolis Colts could be spenders in free agency during the 2021 offseason so we will be profiling several potential targets at positions of need.

Adding to the wide receiver position will be vital for the Colts this offseason even if they retain veteran T.Y. Hilton, who is set to be a free agent in March. With Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal currently leading the room, the Colts can look to free agency for some help at the position.

So as free agency gets closer, we will do our best to preview and profile potential targets for the Colts this offseason. With roughly $43 million in projected salary-cap space, the Colts can go after whoever they want.

Please note that these articles aren’t reporting who the Colts will go after or who they have an interest in. This isn’t inside information but instead are suggestions as to potential fits for the Colts to consider.

Profile

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Name: Marvin Jones Age: 30 (31 in March) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 199 pounds Draft Year: 2012 — 5th round Free Agent Rank (TD Wire): N/A Career StatsSpider Chart

The Road So Far

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Jones was a fifth-round pick out of California with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 NFL draft. A size-speed prospect, Jones had upside to be a strong deep threat, a ceiling he would eventually hit. Jones didn't become a regular starter with the Bengals until the final year of his rookie contract when he set career highs (at the time) with 65 reception for 816 yards in 2015. In just his second season in the league, he set his career-high for touchdowns with 10. During the 2016 offseason, Jones signed a five-year, $40 million deal with the Detroit Lions where he has been ever since. Jones has been a strong complementary piece to Kenny Golladay since the latter entered the league in 2017. Three times in the last four seasons, Jones has recorded nine receiving touchdowns. Over that span, he has averaged 14.4 yards per reception.

Fit With The Colts

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With Carson Wentz expected to be the new quarterback, finding a deep threat will suit the Colts well. But it is important they find a deep threat with size. It might be a bit more difficult if the Colts go the shorter route with a deep threat as Wentz has played better when he has a big target downfield. Jones does everything the Colts would want in a complementary option to Michael Pittman Jr., who is expected to take on the WR1 role. While Pittman Jr. works the underneath and intermediate routes, Jones would be a solid fit working vertically. He's an excellent contested-catch artist while his prowess in the red zone would help Wentz immensely. Jones may be getting up there in age but he's still proven to be a reliable WR2 in an offense and still has plenty of juice to be a vertical threat.

Price

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to see the Colts paying top dollar for a wide receiver in free agency. Chris Ballard has never done so even with all the opportunity he's had. This is part of the reason why Jones makes so much sense for Indy. Spotrac's market value model projects that Jones will receive a contract of three years worth $31.7 million, coming out to $10.5 million annually. Pro Football Focus is projecting a similar contract—three years worth $27 million, coming out to $9 million per season. This seems like a fair price the Colts could pay for their WR2 behind Pittman Jr., hoping the latter takes big strides. Whether T.Y. Hilton's situation impacts how active the Colts are isn't clear.

Conclusion

Syndication: Detroit

The Colts have to find a way to bring in a deep threat for Wentz. Jones fits that bill to a tee. He has the size, speed and contested-catch ability to be a strong complementary piece working downfield. Like most things, it will all come down to money with the Colts. If some team comes in and outbids the Colts, they are fine letting a player go elsewhere. But Jones is a strong fit for the offense and if his contract is in the projected range of $9-10 million per year, that's a price the Colts can pay comfortably. The Colts won't get into a bidding war with teams, but Jones would be a great addition in that price range.

