Colts’ 2021 free agency target: TE Gerald Everett

The Indianapolis Colts could be spenders in free agency during the 2021 offseason so we will be profiling several potential targets at positions of need.

With Jack Doyle under contract and Mo Alie-Cox expected to be re-signed as a restricted free agent, the Colts will need to add a move tight end to the roster. They haven’t drafted one since Chris Ballard took over so it’s more likely they look to free agency to fill that void.

As free agency gets closer, we will do our best to preview and profile potential targets for the Colts this offseason. With roughly $43 million in projected salary-cap space, the Colts can go after whoever they want.

Please note that these articles aren’t reporting who the Colts will go after or who they have an interest in. This isn’t inside information but instead suggests who may be potential fits for the Colts to consider.

Profile

Name:Gerald EverettAge: 26 Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 240 pounds Draft Year: 2017 — 2nd round Free Agent Rank (TD Wire): No. 62 overall — 4th TE Career StatsSpider Chart

The Road So Far

A second-round pick with the Rams out of South Alabama, Everett was the fourth tight end selected in that draft behind O.J. Howard, Evan Engram and David Njoku. Since then, Everett hasn't really broken out to the point where he has shown his ceiling as a pass-catcher. He typically split time in Sean McVay's offense and has played in a limited role as a pass-catcher. In 2020, he played a career-high 57% of snaps. He also set a career-high with 41 receptions and 417 receiving yards but scored just one touchdown.

Fit With The Colts

Everett is intriguing because of what he can do athletically as a pass-catcher. The Colts need that explosive piece in the tight end room that can work as a flex in the passing game. Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are solid, but Everett's game brings a little more explosiveness. Lengthy and explosive, Everett would provide a nice target for Carson Wentz over the middle of the field and given what the former can do after the catch, he would be a nice addition to the offense. 58.2% of Everett's receiving yards in 2020 came after the catch. Everett hasn't broken out yet but he's shown flashes of what he can do for a team's passing game. His role doesn't have to be massive in order to have an impact and with his athleticism, length and explosiveness, he's a strong fit for the Colts offense.

Price

Spotrac's market value model is projecting Everett to receive a three-year $22.1 million deal, coming out to $7.3 million annually. Pro Football Focus is projecting an almost identical number—three years for $21.75 million. Because Everett hasn't really separated himself from the pack, it's hard to gauge where the Colts value him. Chris Ballard pays players for what they believe they will get in future production, not for what the player has done in the past so there is a chance they see his skill set as being compatible in Reich's offense. It isn't clear how the market will shape up but it's safe to say Ballard likely wouldn't go over $7 million annually to sign Everett.

Conclusion

Seeing as the Colts need to add a move tight end to the roster, Everett is a solid candidate for Indy to pursue in free agency. He has the size, speed, athleticism and explosiveness to be a strong impact player in the offense even if his production has been underwhelming. If his price is right in the range of $5-7 million annually, the Colts are likely to have interest. It's hard to say what kind of value the Colts have on Everet but his skill set works with what Reich wants to do on offense. His upside is high if he can get things going with the Colts and at the right price, he would be a strong value as a move tight end.

