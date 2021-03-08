Colts’ 2021 free agency target: WR Corey Davis

The Indianapolis Colts could be spenders in free agency during the 2021 offseason so we will be profiling several potential targets at positions of need.

Adding to the wide receiver position will be vital for the Colts this offseason even if they retain veteran T.Y. Hilton, who is set to be a free agent in March. With Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal currently leading the room, the Colts can look to free agency for some help at the position.

So as free agency gets closer, we will do our best to preview and profile potential targets for the Colts this offseason. With roughly $43 million in projected salary-cap space, the Colts can go after whoever they want.

Please note that these articles aren’t reporting who the Colts will go after or who they have an interest in. This isn’t inside information but instead suggests who may be potential fits for the Colts to consider.

Profile

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Corey Davis Age: 26 Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 209 pounds Draft Year: 2017 — 1st round Free Agent Rank (TD Wire): 24th overall – 5th WR Career StatsSpider Chart

The Road So Far

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Despite suffering an injury that kept him from competing in the NFL Combine, Davis was selected with the No. 5 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2017. He didn't quite live up to that billing, but he's shown some life in recent seasons. Even with A.J. Brown taking over as the clear alpha, Davis had a career year in 2020. He recorded 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 15.1 yards per reception. His 2.58 yards per route run was the fourth-highest mark in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. Davis hasn't lived up to the billing of a No. 5 overall pick and he's likely to be a value in free agency despite his career season.

Fit With The Colts

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have Michael Pittman Jr. on the outside while Parris Campbell is likely to shift between both the slot and the outside. Davis has the size and length to be an X-receiver in the offensive formation and while he can play in the slot, that's not really his game. Davis isn't a burner and while the Colts need a deep threat for Carson Wentz, Davis would be working more in the intermediate routes. He had a 133.2 passer rating when targeted between 10 and 20 yards, per Pro Football Focus. He doesn't offer much as a YAC receiver either, but he showed in 2020 that he can still make big plays. The Colts might need more of a deep threat but getting good players will help regardless. Davis had a rough start to his career, but he's been making strides in recent years and could compete for the WR2 role right away.

Price

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Spotrac's market value model is projecting Davis to get a four-year deal with $39.5 million, coming out to $9.9 million annually. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus is projecting Davis to get the bag, receiving a four-year deal worth $65 million. If the market gives Davis the second deal, good for him. But the Colts won't be paying that, and they probably shouldn't. Davis has the kind of upside that should interest the Colts, but they should be trying to buy low on him, not pay at his ceiling. He would be a solid value if his market sits around the $10 million mark annually.

Conclusion

Syndication: Nashville

Davis has the skillset and upside to be a very good WR2 for the Colts. There are some issues with his game and the fact that he never took over as an alpha does lead to some concern, but he can still help the Colts offense. Coming off of a career year, Davis could be a nice fit on the boundary for the Colts and while they value versatility, he has shown he can be an explosive playmaker thanks to his big 2020 campaign. Some might argue he's heading for regression, and there is a solid argument there. Or he's finally taking the steps we hoped he would earlier in his career. If his market comes to be around $10 million annually, it could wind up turning into a value if Davis continues to climb the ranks.

