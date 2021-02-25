Colts’ 2021 free agency target: DE Bud Dupree

The Indianapolis Colts could be spenders in free agency during the 2021 offseason so we will be profiling several potential targets at positions of need.

Among those is the edge rusher position. With Justin Houston, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Denico Autry set to hit free agency, the Colts have a big need to add more talent to the edge. As it currently stands, Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu are the starting defensive ends.

So as free agency gets closer, we will do our best to preview and profile potential targets for the Colts this offseason. With roughly $43 million in projected salary-cap space, the Colts can go after whoever they want.



Profile

Name:Bud DupreeAge: 28 Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 269 pounds Draft Year: 2015 — First round Free Agent Rank (TD Wire): 16th overall — 2nd DE Career StatsSpider Chart

The Road So Far

A first-round pick out of Kentucky, Dupree went to the Pittsburgh Steelers but didn't have a regular starting role until the 2017 season. He had moderate success with 20 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits in 39 starts. Dupree broke out the year of his fifth-year option. He had 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in starting all 16 games. He was enjoying another strong start in 2020 recording 8.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits in 11 starts. Dupree wound up tearing his ACL in Week 12, ending his season immediately.

Fit With The Colts

While Dupree played mostly as an outside linebacker and rushing from a two-point stance. However, with his size, burst and length, he could make the Justin Houston transition to being an edge rusher with his hand in the dirt, which he also showed capable of doing during his time with the Steelers. It's not like he's a one-trick pony who can't convert styles. Dupree is interesting because he can be the leader of the edge rusher class but as we've said before, he will benefit from having DeForest Buckner on the interior. Having those 1v1 situations will help Dupree be a consistent impact player from the edge because of Buckner in the middle. Dupree would benefit from the aggressive, one-gap front the Colts display and would have no problem making an impact as soon as he's back from his ACL rehab. The big question is can he do it without the type of supporting cast and system with the Steelers, who were one of the most frequent blitzers. He also had the benefit of working alongside Cameron Hayward and T.J. Watt. His game seems to be able to translate and could pay off big time, but is he worth a premium price?

Price

Spotrac's market value model has Dupree cashing in on a big contract. The projected numbers are that Dupree signs a four-year, $72.8 million deal, coming out to $18.2 million annually. That's a price the Colts will not pay. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus projects Dupree will get a prove-it deal for one year worth $10 million. That might be more in the range for the Colts but they could be looking for a risk-averse option. The Colts have the money to give Dupree a big contract but it's hard to see them paying on the high end given that he's never been a true alpha pass rusher. He could have success with the Colts because of his talent, but there's a chance they get no more than the production that 2019 Justin Houston gave them, which is solid but not likely to be a game-changer.

Conclusion

The Colts desperately need help on the edge and Dupree has shown he can be an impact player. But this one will come down to price. While I could advocate for the Colts slightly overpaying market price for Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngakoue or Romeo Okwara, Dupree might be a tougher sell. The talent is there but the question still remains if he's able to be a true alpha on the edge. Maybe he can be with the Colts but if it comes down to paying a premium price, Indy isn't likely to do so with the questions that surround Dupree. If they can get him cheaper, near the $10-13 range, the case can be made. But it's unlikely to be worth paying a premium for Dupree with how the market might shape up and with some of the higher upside talent.

