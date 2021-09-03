Colts 1st-round pick Kwity Paye shines in preseason

The Indianapolis Colts landed one of the most complete edge defenders in the 2021 NFL draft when they grabbed Michigan’s Kwity Paye with the No. 21 overall pick, and he’s already looking like a bargain.

Paye graded out as the top rookie in the NFL throughout the preseason, boding well for his ability to make a significant impact for the Colts in his first season at the pro level.

That’s good news for Indy, considering their need for an impact player who can wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks off the edge.