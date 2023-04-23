Colts have 17 first-round grades on 2023 draft prospects

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told the media this week that the team currently has 17 prospects with first-round grades in the 2023 NFL draft.

Of course, he didn’t dive into who those players were and how the team has them ranked. But the Colts are one of a few teams with that number of first-round grades in this class.

Coincidentally, it’s also the same number of prospects attending the draft in person.

Ballard also said the number of first-round prospects differs depending on the class, but each year is unique.

“Every year is a little different. Every year is a little different and that’s not saying that the 18th player is not going to be good, you know? Or a second-round player is not going to be good,” Ballard said. “We’ve all studied the draft enough to know and we’ve seen through the years. I think every year is a little bit different. Some years, there might be 24, some years there might be 15 and it just depends. I don’t know if it’s any better or worse than it ever is.”

It also should be noted that just because the Colts have 17 prospects with first-round grades doesn’t mean they are considering that many players with the No. 4 overall pick.

There are likely only a handful of prospects the Colts are considering at No. 4 and then the rest they probably would consider in the event of a trade back.

We are in the home stretch of the draft process, and Thursday night can’t come soon enough.

