Colts up 17-7 after Derek Carr fumble

The Colts defense set the offense up with prime field position in the second quarter and it paid off with a 10-point lead.

Zack Moss plunged into the end zone from a yard out to cap a 30-yard touchdown drive with just under 12 minutes to play in the first half. The score made it a 17-7 Colts lead.

The Colts got the ball when Saints quarterback Derek Carr lost the ball on a DeForest Buckner sack and Daye Odeyingbo recovered it. A Gardner Minshew pass to Josh Downs on the sideline for a first down was challenged for being out of bounds, but the call was upheld after a review. A facemask penalty on the next play gave the Colts another first down and they were able to punch the ball in a few plays later.

Minshew had limped off the field at the end of the team's previous drive, but he showed no signs of injury once he was back on the field.

