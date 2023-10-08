Colts have 10-6 lead over Titans, but Anthony Richardson dealing with shoulder injury

The Colts have a 10-6 halftime lead over the Titans, but they're also dealing with a potentially significant injury to quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The rookie quarterback exited the game with 4:39 left in the second quarter when he stayed down after a 4-yard run. He is officially questionable to return with a right shoulder injury, but it appeares unlikely that he will come back in the game.

Richardson was 9-of-12 for 98 yards and had taken two carries for 5 yards at the time of his injury.

Richardson has already missed a game due to a concussion this year.

Gardner Minshew came on in relief and nearly led the Colts to a touchdown to close out the half. But on fourth-and-1, at Tennessee’s 5-yard line, tight end Kyle Granson couldn't handle the low throw and the incomplete pass resulted in a turnover on downs.

While Jonathan Taylor is back, Zack Moss has been the lead dog at running back. He took a handoff 56 yards untouched to the end zone to give Indianapolis a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter.

Moss has six carries for 84 yards.

Matt Gay also hit a 43-yard field goal to give the Colts 10 points.

On the other side, the Titans haven't gotten into the end zone. But Nick Folk has hit field goals from 27 and 53 yards to give the club six points. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 9-of-15 for 91 yards. Running back Derrick Henry has six carries for 23 yards plus two catches for 17 yards.

Tennessee will receive the second-half kickoff.