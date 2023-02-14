Colton McKivitz in position for 49ers' starting role if Mike McGlinchey exits

McKivitz in position for 49ers' starting job if McGlinchey exits originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is expected to command a big contract when the free-agent negotiating period begins on March 13.

The man on the other side, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, would like to see McGlinchey re-sign with the 49ers.

But he also is taking a realistic approach.

“Selfishly, I’d definitely want to see him come back,” Williams said at the conclusion of the season. “But as a friend and an older mentor to Mike, I want to see him get what he deserves.

“I understand the business. If what he deserves outpaces him for this locker room, it sucks, but he deserves it.”

If McGlinchey next contract is deemed too expensive for the 49ers, it appears likely his replacement is already on the team.

Colton McKivitz has appeared in 28 games over three seasons with the 49ers, including five starts. He would appear to be next in line for the job.

McKivitz was a fifth-round draft pick from West Virginia in 2020. After appearing in 14 games with three starts as a rookie, McKivitz was released before the start of the next season and found his way back to the practice squad.

That disappointment was an eye-opening experience and created a greater sense of urgency, he said. He worked harder and earned his way back onto the 53-man roster.

When Williams was unavailable for the must-win Week 18 game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams, McKivitz got the call to play left tackle.

“The reason he was in that position to be put in to start a game for anybody symbolizes how hard he’s worked to get to this position,” Williams said. “It wasn’t like he was a first or second round draft pick.

“He wasn’t designated a roster spot. He worked his butt off. He put in the type of work and made the types of leaps and bounds that everybody recognizes.”

Story continues

McKivitz, 26, became the backup at both tackle spots to open last season. He was placed on injured reserve in October due to a knee injury.

“Everybody saw the jump that he made and saw how good of a player he is and how good of a player he will be,” Williams said. “We have full faith in Colton, may that be the case.”

Jaylon Moore, who has appeared in 24 games with five starts in two seasons, could also work his way into the mix to take over at right tackle, if McGlinchey signs elsewhere.

Williams said he sees a lot of promise in McKivitz and Moore to take the next steps in order to put themselves into positions to compete for the starting role.

“Both of those guys got to a very high ceiling and the more ball they play, the better they will become,” Williams said.

